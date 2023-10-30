Major League Baseball
Rangers-Diamondbacks live updates: Matthew McConaughey introduces World Series Game 3
Major League Baseball

Rangers-Diamondbacks live updates: Matthew McConaughey introduces World Series Game 3

Updated Oct. 30, 2023 7:23 p.m. ET

The 2023 World Series heads to the desert as the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks open the three-game slate in Phoenix tied at one game apiece, setting up a pivotal Game 3!

It's a battle of opposites as Arizona turns to 25-year-old rookie Brandon Pfaadt while the Rangers tab their 39-year-old prized trade deadline acquisition, three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer

It's an unlikely homecoming for Scherzer, who was drafted 11th overall by Arizona in 2006 and made his MLB debut as a member of the Diamondbacks in 2008. Now, he hopes to beat his old team and inch closer to what would be his second World Series title — and the first in the Rangers' 62-year history.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, looking for his fourth World Series ring, made a noticeable adjustment to Texas' lineup going into Game 3, swapping outfielders Evan Carter and Adolis García — two unlikely stars each with some very notable moments in these playoffs — between spots No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. 

Meanwhile, D-backs manager Torey Luvollo reverts back to his Game 1 lineup against the right-handed Scherzer, with rookie sensation Corbin Carroll leading off and veteran star Ketel Marte batting second.

The Snakes' fanbase promises to be very much alive as Chase Field hosts its first World Series since 2001. Follow along below for the latest updates, highlights, and best moments from the "MLB on FOX" crew in Game 3!

Pregame Scene

Alright, Alright, Alright!

Who better to start us off in Game 3 than Academy Award winner and Texas native Matthew McConaughey?

Matthew McConaughey gets us HYPED for Game 3 of the 2023 World Series

Matthew McConaughey gets us HYPED for Game 3 of the 2023 World Series

Bochy explains lineup change

The Rangers manager elaborated on why he bumped ALCS MVP Adolis García above star rookie Evan Carter in Texas' lineup, his first change of the postseason.

Bruce Bochy provides Ken Rosenthal with an update on Rangers' lineup change ahead of Game 3 in the World Series

Bruce Bochy provides Ken Rosenthal with an update on Rangers' lineup change ahead of Game 3 in the World Series

