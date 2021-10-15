Major League Baseball MLB playoffs top plays: Boston Red Sox lead Houston Astros in ALCS Game 1 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's a 2018 rematch and a clash of MLB postseason titans.

The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox are facing off in Game 1 of the ALCS on FOX.

Both rolled through their respective ALDS matchups, as the Red Sox dispatched the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 and the Astros took out the Chicago White Sox in four games, too.

This is the third postseason matchup between the Astros and Red Sox. Both teams have won one head-to-head playoff series, the Astros in the 2017 ALDS (3-1) and the Red Sox in the 2018 ALCS (4-1).

Here are the top plays from Friday:

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

Pitching woes

After advancing to third on a wild pitch from Red Sox ace Chris Sale, José Altuve scored for the Astros on a sacrifice fly from Yordan Alvarez.

Headed into the second inning, Houston led 1-0.

Valdez's first K

Astros pitcher Framber Valdez came up with his first strikeout of the night in the second inning on this dazzling curveball.

And how about this throw from Astros shortstop Carlos Correa? Don't blink, or you might miss it.

Hernández holds off Houston

To close out the second inning, Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández made this diving catch with the bases loaded to keep Houston from extending its lead.

Boston strikes back

At the top of the third, Hernández continued to come up with big plays for Boston, homering to knot things up at one run apiece.

But it didn't stay tied for long. Xander Bogaerts scored for Boston on an error by second baseman Altuve, his first this postseason.

And the Sox tacked on one more before their half of the inning was over.

Headed into the fourth inning, Boston led 3-1.

The Kiké Show

In the top of the fourth, Cristian Javier took over on the mound for Houston, and Hernández continued to make the most of his time at bat.

Sweet 16

At the bottom of the fifth inning, Astros left fielder Michael Brantley singled to center and climbed the hitting-streak leaderboard in the process.

All gas, no breaks

The Astros had a chance to tie things up in the bottom of the fifth, with two players on base, but Hernández had other ideas.

