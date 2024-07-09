Major League Baseball
Phillies ace Zack Wheeler leaves start against Dodgers with low back tightness
Major League Baseball

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler leaves start against Dodgers with low back tightness

Published Jul. 9, 2024 9:08 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies right-handed ace Zack Wheeler left his start Tuesday night against Los Angeles after five innings with left low back tightness.

Wheeler threw 76 pitches on a steamy night in Philadelphia and left with the Phillies leading 9-1. He allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked two. Wheeler allowed a solo home run to the Dodgers' Cavan Biggio in the fifth inning.

Wheeler — who entered 9-4 with a 2.74 ERA — was lined up to start for the Phillies this weekend and thus won't be available for the National League staff in next week's All-Star game. The major league-leading Phillies had a big league-high seven All-Star selections.

Wheeler left on pace to earn his 10th win of the season, which could give the Phillies three 10-game winners before the All-Star break for the first time in franchise history. He would join Aaron Nola and Ranger Suárez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wheeler and the Phillies agreed in March on a $126 million, three-year deal for 2025-27 that has the fourth-highest average salary in baseball history at $42 million.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB All-Star rosters: Ranking every team’s biggest snub

MLB All-Star rosters: Ranking every team’s biggest snub

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes