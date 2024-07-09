Major League Baseball Phillies ace Zack Wheeler leaves start against Dodgers with low back tightness Published Jul. 9, 2024 9:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia Phillies right-handed ace Zack Wheeler left his start Tuesday night against Los Angeles after five innings with left low back tightness.

Wheeler threw 76 pitches on a steamy night in Philadelphia and left with the Phillies leading 9-1. He allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked two. Wheeler allowed a solo home run to the Dodgers' Cavan Biggio in the fifth inning.

Wheeler — who entered 9-4 with a 2.74 ERA — was lined up to start for the Phillies this weekend and thus won't be available for the National League staff in next week's All-Star game. The major league-leading Phillies had a big league-high seven All-Star selections.

Wheeler left on pace to earn his 10th win of the season, which could give the Phillies three 10-game winners before the All-Star break for the first time in franchise history. He would join Aaron Nola and Ranger Suárez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wheeler and the Phillies agreed in March on a $126 million, three-year deal for 2025-27 that has the fourth-highest average salary in baseball history at $42 million.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies

share