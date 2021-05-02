Major League Baseball New York Mets barely escape Sunday night thriller vs. Philadelphia Phillies just in share facebook twitter reddit link

There's nothing quite like Sunday night baseball.

It came down to the final at-bat for the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. The Mets closed it out 8-7, but not before a whole lot of MLB drama.

Did you miss all the action? No worries. We've got the highlights to get you caught up.

Philadelphia got the scoring started early, with a first-inning home run from outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

In the third, the Mets responded, with Jeff McNeil running home on a Michael Conforto single.

New York made it 2-1 in the sixth, with Smith scoring when James McCann grounded into a fielder's choice.

Then the Phillies found some magic, as Didi Gregorius hit an absolute bomb in the bottom of the inning to put his team ahead 4-2.

Gregorius likes homers.

But the Mets weren't going down quietly. They broke it open in the eighth, beginning when Kevin Pillar knocked it out of the park, ending his "unlucky" streak.

Later in the inning, José Peraza singled, allowing Jonathan Villar to score with a little baserunning trickery.

Then Conforto walked with the bases full, and Peraza trotted home. It was 5-4, but the Mets weren't finished.

To cap off the eighth, Pete Alonso doubled deep and cleared the bases. Conforto, McNeil and Francisco Lindor all scored to put New York ahead 8-4.

To no one's surprise, Mets fans were hyped.

To the ninth they went, and the Phillies weren't finished. After Gregorius walked, Roman Quinn laced an RBI triple to make it 8-5.

Then Rhys Hoskins stepped up to the plate and hit what looked like a game-tying, three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Upon replay review, however, it was ruled a two-run double, as the ball hit the top of the railing.

Mets 8, Phillies 7.

The game came to a close with Bryce Harper striking out.

Some of us are still wondering what happened.

After a game that lasted 3 hours, 54 minutes, the Mets are 11-11 and tied for first in NL East, while the Phillies sit at 13-15.

