Major League Baseball MLB Power Rankings: Biggest surprises? Biggest disappointments? Updated May. 22, 2023 1:06 p.m. ET

After opening weekend back in early April, we compiled our first Power Rankings of the year .

We couldn’t glean much at the time. The Pirates and Orioles started 1-2, while the Cardinals were 2-1. The Mets and Guardians, meanwhile, were off to hot starts at 3-1.

Clearly, a lot can change.

These are the teams that have jumped — and dropped — the most since our initial rankings nearly two months ago.

(Keep scrolling down for the full list of weekly Power Rankings.)

THE JUMPS

Baltimore Orioles (+18)

Starting Rank: 20

Current Rank: 2

The Orioles have a 4.76 starters’ ERA. How are they doing this? Well, they can hit, they can run and the back end of their bullpen is as fearsome as any in baseball. If you don’t know Yennier Canó yet, it’s time to start paying attention . Baltimore just swept the Blue Jays and has now won 15 games at home, 15 games on the road and 15 games against teams over .500.

Arizona Diamondbacks (+14)

Starting Rank: 22

Current Rank: 8

Most assumed the NL West would be a two-team race; they did not assume the young, speedy D-backs would be one of those two teams. They rank in the top 10 in OPS and steals, have multiple rookies making positive impacts, feature a potential Cy Young Award winner in Zac Gallen and are 1.5 games back of first place.

Texas Rangers (+10)

Starting Rank: 14

Current Rank: 4

Everyone knew the potential of the revamped rotation. But this offense? My goodness. The Rangers did little to address that side in free agency, yet their .798 OPS ranks second in the sport. The Rays are the only team that has scored more runs, gotten on base more frequently and boasted a better run differential than the Rangers, who held up well after Corey Seager’s hamstring injury and are doing the same now with Jacob deGrom on the shelf.

Corey Seager blasts a two-run HR

Boston Red Sox (+9)

Starting Rank: 18

Current Rank: 9

The Red Sox have logged the most doubles in the sport and are right behind the Rays and Rangers among the American League leaders in runs scored. Their outfield has accumulated the second-most wins above replacement in MLB . Chaim Bloom’s decision to sign Masatoka Yoshida looks prudent, while Alex Verdugo and Jarren Duran are exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, Justin Turner is still raking into his late 30s.

Tampa Bay Rays (+6)

Starting Rank: 7

Current Rank: 1

They’re the best team in baseball. They’ve been the best team in baseball all year. Whether their pitching can continue to hold up amid a bevy of injured starters is a fair question, but their hitting — THEIR HITTING! — might be able to help carry them to a division crown. They already have 91 homers; no other team has 80.

THE FALLS

Not all disappointments are created equal. For the purposes of this exercise, we’ll separate these five teams into two groups: those demonstrating signs of life and those still trying to figure out what on earth is going on.

Signs of Life!

St. Louis Cardinals (-12)

Starting Rank: 8

Current Rank: 20

When this month began, the Cardinals were finishing up an eight-game losing streak and telling everyone their biggest free-agent acquisition would no longer be catching for them. My, how a couple of weeks can change things. Willson Contreras is already back behind the plate, and the Cards have won 11 of their past 14 games with series wins against the Cubs, Red Sox, Brewers and Dodgers.

Paul DeJong hits a three-run blast for the Cards

New York Mets (-10)

Starting Rank: 4

Current Rank: 14

Maybe a couple walk-offs will change the mojo in Queens. The Mets took a series from the best team in baseball this week to start their first winning streak of the month, which is both a step in the right direction and a representation of how poorly May began for the most expensive team in baseball.

No Signs of Life!

San Diego Padres (-16)

Starting Ranking: 5

Current Ranking: 21

Remember when the Padres were 18-15, looking rejuvenated by Fernando Tatís Jr.’s return? That feels like a while ago. San Diego has dropped 11 of its past 14 games and is struggling to generate offense with what should be a high-powered lineup. It doesn’t help that Manny Machado is now on the injured list. Hopefully he can get right and recover from his early-season issues.

Cleveland Guardians (-11)

Starting Ranking: 11

Current Ranking: 22

I’m not sure which fact is more stunning: that the Guardians entered Sunday with a worse record than the Tigers or that they’re only a handful of games out of first place. As bad as it has been — they have the fewest homers and the second-lowest OPS in the sport — one good week and the Guardians could be contenders again in the dismal AL Central. At some point, though, that good week has to come.

Chicago White Sox (-8)

Initial Ranking: 17

Current Ranking: 25

OK, sure, you could make an argument they belong in the "signs of life" camp after a 5-1 week. But consider that those five wins came against the team directly above them on this list and the Kansas City Royals. The start to the year was so abysmal that we need to see more than a handful of games before believing their season could be resuscitated.

And now, on to the full weekly rankings:

1) Tampa Bay Rays (34-14; last week 1)

2) Baltimore Orioles (31-16; LW 4)

3) Atlanta Braves (29-17; LW 3)

4) Texas Rangers (29-17; LW 6)

5) Houston Astros (27-19; LW 10)

6) New York Yankees (29-20; LW 7)

7) Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19; LW 2)

8) Arizona Diamondbacks (27-20; LW 9)

9) Boston Red Sox (26-21; LW 12)

10) Toronto Blue Jays (25-22; LW 5)

11) Los Angeles Angels (25-23; LW 16)

12) Milwaukee Brewers (25-21; LW 11)

13) Minnesota Twins (25-22; LW 8)

14) New York Mets (25-23; LW 20)

15) San Francisco Giants (22-24; LW 22)

16) Seattle Mariners (22-24; LW 15)

17) Philadelphia Phillies (22-24; LW 14)

18) Miami Marlins (24-23; LW 21)

19) Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22; LW 13)

20) St. Louis Cardinals (21-27; LW 25)

21) San Diego Padres (21-26; LW 17)

22) Cleveland Guardians (20-26; LW 19)

23) Detroit Tigers (20-24; LW 24)

24) Chicago Cubs (20-26; LW 18)

25) Chicago White Sox (19-29)

26) Colorado Rockies (19-28; LW 26)

27) Cincinnati Reds (19-27; LW 23)

28) Washington Nationals (20-27; LW 27)

29) Kansas City Royals (14-34; LW 29)

30) Oakland Athletics (10-38; LW 30)

Rowan Kavner covers the Dodgers and NL West for FOX Sports. He previously was the Dodgers’ editor of digital and print publications. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

