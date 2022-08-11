Major League Baseball
MLB odds: How to bet 2022 Field of Dreams Game MLB odds: How to bet 2022 Field of Dreams Game
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: How to bet 2022 Field of Dreams Game

19 mins ago

By Sam Panayotovich
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Back to the corn we go.

The Field of Dreams Game Part II is all set for Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa, between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Coverage starts at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app. When it comes to gambling, American sportsbooks will be taking bets up until the first pitch.

What a country.

FOX Bet is currently dealing the Reds as small favorites (-118) with a combined scoring total of 9 runs with Drew Smyly opposing Nick Lodolo under the rural stars.

In last year’s spectacle at the Field of Dreams, the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees mashed eight homers and plated 17 total runs (16 off homers) in rather muggy 80-degree conditions. But it’s important to leave the past in the past when it comes to handicapping this year’s game.

"The hardest part is only having a historical sample size of one game," Westgate SuperBook executive director John Murray told FOX Sports when asked about the difficulties of booking Thursday’s game. "It’s unlike any other game we’ll book all season, which presents challenges.

"And it’s not that we take all of last year’s homers in Iowa with a grain of salt, but you don’t want to read too much into any single game." 

Jose Abreu, Aaron Judge (x2), Eloy Jimenez, Seby Zavala, Brett Gardner, Giancarlo Stanton and Tim Anderson all went yard last August. Still, there’s a significant drop-off in power looking at this year’s projected lineups.

Joey Votto is Cincinnati’s best home run hitter with 11 dingers. Remember, the Reds traded Brandon Drury (20) and Tommy Pham (11) at the deadline, which means they don’t have much thump surrounding Votto. The Reds have scored only 25 runs in their last 10 games and are 8-2 to the "Under" in that span.

Chicago has been just as bad at the dish as of late. The Cubbies have just 26 runs in their last 10 games and a 7-3 mark to the "Under." Sure, Ian Happ and Willson Contreras are still Cubs, but the offense as a whole has left much to be desired.

Patrick Wisdom (20 homers), Contreras (16) and Christopher Morel (10) lead the North Siders in long balls, and it’s fair to say none of those guys will be chasing a home run crown anytime soon.

This is a long way to say it’s difficult to forecast a ton of offensive fireworks.

Temperatures are expected to be around 70 degrees for most of the night with minimal winds to ease pitchers’ pain. And as long as Smyly and Lodolo don’t leave meatballs over the heart of the plate, they should be fine.

The Cubs and Reds have really struggled to manufacture runs, and both offenses have been trending in the wrong direction since Aug. 1. Assuming home runs are few and far between, this one has all the makings of a 3-2 or 4-3 final.

My favorite Field of Dreams bet is "Under" 9 runs (-118). 

PICK: Under 9 runs scored by both teams combined

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Field of Dreams Game 2022 odds: Best bets, breakdown for Cubs-Reds
Major League Baseball

Field of Dreams Game 2022 odds: Best bets, breakdown for Cubs-Reds

1 min ago
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Discovering essence of Dyersville
Major League Baseball

Field of Dreams Game 2022: Discovering essence of Dyersville

41 mins ago
MLB odds: How to Bet Cubs-Reds Field of Dreams Game
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: How to Bet Cubs-Reds Field of Dreams Game

1 hour ago
Braves prospect homers over Green Monster in debut: 'We made it'
Major League Baseball

Braves prospect homers over Green Monster in debut: 'We made it'

1 hour ago
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Fathers, family and the shared love of the game
Major League Baseball

Field of Dreams Game 2022: Fathers, family and the shared love of the game

14 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes