MLB All-Star Game 2022: Giancarlo Stanton comes 'full circle' as MVP

By Rowan Kavner

FOX Sports MLB Writer

The ball appeared to splatter off Giancarlo Stanton’s bat before regaining its shape, almost defying physics as it sailed 457 feet into the Los Angeles sunset in the fourth inning Tuesday.

Eventually, it dropped deep in the left-field pavilion of Dodger Stadium, right where Stanton used to watch games as a kid.

The Yankees' slugger struggled to explain just how special it was to be named the All-Star Game MVP, 15 miles away from where he played high school baseball, in front of around 50 family and friends who cheered him on in the American League’s 3-2 win.

"It’s hard to put into words that this is reality right now," Stanton said.

Stanton was born in Panorama City and attended high school at powerhouse Notre Dame in nearby Sherman Oaks. The Southern California native used to make the 30-minute drive to Dodger Stadium and sit in left field, trying to get balls thrown to him from any player roaming the outfield.

He idolized the arm of Raul Mondesi, enjoyed watching the pitching of Hideo Nomo and admired the power of Mike Piazza, but it was the visiting sluggers who drew him in. He tried to catch games when Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds came to town, even if it was only for an at-bat or two.

"All that wraps around in full circle when I’m out there," Stanton said.

As a high school star, Stanton once thought he might play for the team he grew up watching. Before the 2007 draft, he had conversations with former Dodgers scout George Genovese, who was interested in the local product. Genovese came to the batting cage and brought Stanton out to workouts. "He said he was trying to convince them," Stanton recalled.

It wasn’t meant to be. Every team passed on Stanton in the first round. He went to the Marlins one round later.

"Coulda, shoulda, woulda," the five-time All-Star said.

Instead, Stanton went on to torment his hometown team.

In 23 career regular-season games at Dodger Stadium, Stanton has compiled a .310/.362/.713 slash line with nine home runs. One of them, on May 12, 2015, rocketed 475 feet to left field and completely out of the stadium. Only five players have accomplished the feat.

Stanton didn’t want to compare that blast off Mike Bolsinger to his home run Tuesday against Tony Gonsolin, who was also the unlucky recipient of the previous homer to leave the ballpark when Fernando Tatis Jr. went deep at Dodger Stadium last year.

"This one is in its own league as well," said Stanton, who joined Derek Jeter (2000) and Mariano Rivera (2013) as the only Yankees to win All-Star Game MVP. "I would separate them and say they’re both special."

The latest home run came as no surprise to Stanton’s Yankees teammates, who watched him mash 24 in the season’s first half. Yankees reliever Clay Holmes said he feels lucky Stanton is on his side "hitting his 2-irons."

Stanton and Aaron Judge became the first Yankees outfield duo to start an All-Star Game since Dave Winfield and Rickey Henderson in 1988. With the season Judge is having, blasting a major-league-leading 33 home runs entering the break, it’s easy to overlook the work of the other enormous slugger in the Bronx.

"Sometimes it may not go quite as noticed, but he’s always there putting work in, chipping away," Holmes said. "He hits a lot of balls hard. There’s been quite a few go out this year. It’s definitely nice to have in our lineup, especially when he gets going."

Stanton’s homer sparked the AL All-Stars, erasing a 2-0 deficit. One batter later, Byron Buxton gave the AL a 3-2 lead it would not relinquish.

Buxton could tell what the blast meant to Stanton.

"Just him talking about it a little bit, he was like, ‘I sat a few rows from that spot when I was little,’ things like that," Buxton said. "It’s kind of one of those things. You couldn’t be any happier for him just being able to do what he did, hit a two-run homer to tie the game where he used to be a kid and watch the game."

It was exactly what Judge expected to see.

On the flight to Los Angeles, Stanton told Judge he was "going to get one" back at his home ballpark. Stanton struck out in his first at-bat against Sandy Alcantara. He didn’t miss in his second.

"When the lights are brightest, that’s what you want to do," Stanton said. "That’s what the fans come to see. That’s what we work tireless hours for. It’s just cool to be able to put it together."

Given their ability to mash and Stanton’s major-league experience, Judge said he has leaned on his teammate, picking his brain on how different pitchers might attack. The powerful Yankees duo had their own home run derby during batting practice before the All-Star Game.

Stanton won.

"He was hitting all line drives, like we saw in the game," Judge said.

The backdrop of Stanton’s MVP performance added a bonus. He put Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium "up there with anything personally" that he has accomplished in the game.

And it might not be his last opportunity to make memories at Dodger Stadium this year. The Dodgers and Yankees each lead their respective leagues at the break. Asked whether he has thought about the possibility of the two teams meeting in the World Series, Stanton didn’t hesitate.

"Do I ever think about it?" he asked facetiously, knowing the answer. "Absolutely."

