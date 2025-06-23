Major League Baseball MLB All-Star Ballot: Judge, Ohtani Retain Lead, Vladdy Jr. Jumps Goldschmidt Published Jun. 23, 2025 6:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Superstars Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are the projected leaders for the MVP award in their respective leagues, and their greatness is well-reflected by MLB fans.

In the second phase of fan voting for the All-Star game, which was released on Monday, Judge and Ohtani were the clear leaders. Judge has surpassed 2.6 million votes, while Ohtani is right behind him at 2.5 million. With three days to go before the fan voting deadline of June 26, Judge and Ohtani have all but secured spots as MLB All-Star Game starters, as the top vote-getters in each league earn an automatic nod.

Judge and Ohtani were also one and two after the first phase of fan voting, so this is no surprise. However, there has been movement throughout the rest of the league as players make their case to earn the fans' respect and adoration.

Who's trending up in the latest MLB All-Star Game fan voting?

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. jumped Paul Goldschmidt as the top first baseman in the American League. This is reflective of the tear Guerrero is on since last week's ballot. Over the last week, Guerrero went 7-for-20 (.350 batting average), hit a pair of home runs and drew five walks.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh earned the sixth-most fan votes in the second phase, which bumped him up one place from his seventh-place finish last week. In doing so, he moved above New York Mets' shortstop Francisco Lindor. Raleigh's rise is indicative of his breakout season as leading the MLB in home runs with 31 and leading the AL in RBIs with 66. In fact, his 31st home run tied him with Johnny Bench for most home runs by a catcher prior to the All-Star break and, with three weeks to go, he's well on the way to breaking that record.

Los Angeles Dodgers' outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has moved into second place among outfielders in the National League. He disrupted the Chicago Cubs' one-two punch in Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, as the latter moved into third. Hernandez made his second All-Star team in his first season as a Dodger in 2024, and could be on his way to another appearance. He's slashing .263/.298./.498 with 14 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Here is where the ballots stand:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FIRST BASE

1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 1,192,604

2. Paul Goldschmidt, Yankees: 1,118,501

3. Jonathan Aranda, Rays: 879,030

4. Spencer Torkelson, Tigers: 797,210

5. Christian Walker, Astros: 246,538

SECOND BASE

1. Gleyber Torres, Tigers: 1,133,888

2. Jackson Holliday, Orioles: 806,133

3. Jose Altuve, Astros: 795,123

4. Brandon Lowe, Rays: 433,712

5. Andres Gimenez, Blue Jays: 403,256

SHORTSTOP

1. Jacob Wilson, A’s: 1,120,791

2. Bobby Witt Jr., Royals: 868,584

3. Jeremy Pena, Astros: 608,345

4. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: 588,324

5. Trey Sweeney, Tigers: 323,042

THIRD BASE

1. Jose Ramirez, Guardians: 1,780,631

2. Alex Bregman, Red Sox: 654,377

3. Zach McKinstry, Tigers: 502,516

4. Addison Barger, Blue Jays: 475,392

5. Isaac Paredes, Astros: 364,632

OUTFIELD

1. Aaron Judge, Yankees: 2,699,483

2. Riley Greene, Tigers: 1,370,098

3. Javier Baez, Tigers: 901,969

4. Mike Trout, Angels: 889,474

5. Steven Kwan, Guardians: 810,746

6. Cody Bellinger, Yankees: 712,153

7. Kerry Carpenter, Tigers: 664,318

8. George Springer, Blue Jays: 602,412

9. Julio Rodriguez, Mariners: 582,338

CATCHER

1. Cal Raleigh, Mariners: 1,901,389

2. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: 757,659

3, Dillon Dingler, Tigers: 602,089

4. Yainer Diaz, Astros: 336,410

5. Logan O’Hoppe, Angels: 321,458

DESIGNATED HITTER

1. Ryan O’Hearn, Orioles: 937,205

2. Ben Rice, Yankees: 409,336

3. Brent Rooker, A’s: 396,290

4. Colt Keith, Tigers: 363,723

5. Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 329,757

National League

FIRST BASE

1. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers: 2,095,672

2. Pete Alonso, Mets: 1,536,045

3. Michael Busch, Cubs: 530,614

4. Bryce Harper, Phillies: 520,401

5. Luis Arraez, Padres: 246,069

SECOND BASE

1. Ketel Marte, D-backs: 1,561,235

2. Tommy Edman, Dodgers: 1,059,174

3. Nico Hoerner, Cubs: 636,422

4. Jeff McNeil, Mets: 550,123

5. Brendan Donovan, Cardinals: 525,923

SHORTSTOP

1. Francisco Lindor, Mets: 1,641,053

2. Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 1,211,461

3. Elly De La Cruz, Reds: 689,640

4. Trea Turner, Phillies: 661,489

5. Dansby Swanson, Cubs: 563,984

THIRD BASE

1. Manny Machado, Padres: 1,683,022

2. Max Muncy, Dodgers: 891,799

3. Eugenio Suarez, D-backs: 538,765

4. Alec Bohm, Phillies: 478,991

5. Matt Shaw, Cubs: 457,127

OUTFIELD

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs: 2,005,630

2. Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers: 1,366,537

3. Kyle Tucker, Cubs: 1,219,866

4. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves: 1,140,061

5. Juan Soto, Mets: 1,048,781

6. Corbin Carroll, D-backs: 1,019,472

7. Andy Pages, Dodgers: 962,219

8. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres: 743,171

9. James Wood, Nationals: 678,358

CATCHER

1. Will Smith, Dodgers: 2,099,944

2. Carson Kelly, Cubs: 769,860

3. J.T. Realmuto, Phillies: 489,289

4. Francisco Alvarez, Mets: 448,238

5. Hunter Goodman, Rockies: 446,453

DESIGNATED HITTER

1. Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers: 2,521,718

2. Rafael Devers, Giants: 1,103,085

3. Seiya Suzuki, Cubs: 641,687

4. Kyle Schwarber, Phillies: 620,639

5. Starling Marte, Mets: 402,213

