Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Twins, Timberwolves, Wild postpone games after fatal shooting in Minnesota

1 hour ago

The Minnesota Twins postponed Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox following a police-involved shooting that occurred Sunday in a suburb of Minneapolis.

In a statement released by the Twins, the team said it is "in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game."

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild followed suit, postponing their matchups with the Brooklyn Nets and St. Louis Blues.

Sunday's fatal incident in Brooklyn Center, which resulted in the death of a 20-year-old Black man named Daunte Wright, has elevated tensions in the city.

In a news conference Monday, Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon said he believed the shooting to be an "accidental discharge," per NPR.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting occurred amid the ongoing trial of former police office Derek Chavin, who was charged with murder in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis.

In Brooklyn Center, a curfew was ordered through Monday after crowds gathered outside the police department Sunday evening.

Amid the unrest, the Twins postponed their game "out of respect for the tragic events," per the team's statement. The Wolves said the incident "once again leaves our community mourning." The teams also offered condolences to the family of Daunte Wright.

The Wild's game against the Blues has been rescheduled for May 12. 

This is a developing story.

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Who Had A Good Time?
Major League Baseball

Who Had A Good Time?

Who Had A Good Time?
Who had a good time in MLB this week? Jake Mintz highlights the exploits of Joe Musgrove, Santiago Espinal and Brent Honeywell.
5 hours ago
Acuña A Six-Tool Delight
Major League Baseball

Acuña A Six-Tool Delight

Acuña A Six-Tool Delight
Ben Verlander brings you his weekly look across MLB, heaping praise on Ronald Acuña Jr. and preparing for Dodgers-Padres.
6 hours ago
Ace among jokers
Major League Baseball

Ace among jokers

Ace among jokers
Jacob deGrom was brilliant on Saturday, and yet the Mets lost in a pattern that has become all too familiar for their fans.
1 day ago
The Scenic Route
Major League Baseball

The Scenic Route

The Scenic Route
Yermín Mercedes began the 2021 season in a big way, but his journey to get here was anything but smooth, Jake Mintz writes.
2 days ago
Musgrove throws Padres' 1st no-hitter
Major League Baseball

Musgrove throws Padres' 1st no-hitter

Musgrove throws Padres' 1st no-hitter
Joe Musgrove, a native of the San Diego area, threw the first no-hitter in Padres history on Friday night, beating Texas 3-0.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks