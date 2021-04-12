Major League Baseball Twins, Timberwolves, Wild postpone games after fatal shooting in Minnesota 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Minnesota Twins postponed Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox following a police-involved shooting that occurred Sunday in a suburb of Minneapolis.

In a statement released by the Twins, the team said it is "in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game."

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild followed suit, postponing their matchups with the Brooklyn Nets and St. Louis Blues.

Sunday's fatal incident in Brooklyn Center, which resulted in the death of a 20-year-old Black man named Daunte Wright, has elevated tensions in the city.

In a news conference Monday, Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon said he believed the shooting to be an "accidental discharge," per NPR.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting occurred amid the ongoing trial of former police office Derek Chavin, who was charged with murder in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis.

In Brooklyn Center, a curfew was ordered through Monday after crowds gathered outside the police department Sunday evening.

Amid the unrest, the Twins postponed their game "out of respect for the tragic events," per the team's statement. The Wolves said the incident "once again leaves our community mourning." The teams also offered condolences to the family of Daunte Wright.

The Wild's game against the Blues has been rescheduled for May 12.

This is a developing story.

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.