Major League Baseball
Marlins ace Alcantara experiences setback in rehab start in Jacksonville
Major League Baseball

Marlins ace Alcantara experiences setback in rehab start in Jacksonville

Published Sep. 22, 2023 7:05 p.m. ET

Miami Marlins ace and National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara experienced right forearm tightness after his rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

"Anybody that you hear forearm tightness you’re concerned, but especially Sandy, who he is and what he means to us," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said before his club’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

The 28-year-old Alcantara will return to Miami for additional evaluation. He went on the injured list on Sept. 6 because of a right forearm flexor strain and showed no discomfort in subsequent throwing programs and bullpen sessions.

"He wasn’t going to let us hold him down if he felt like he could go," Schumaker said. "You’ve got to love that mentality to try to help us get in the playoffs. We don’t know the specifics yet."

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcantara completed four scoreless innings, allowed one hit and struck out four with Jacksonville.

One of the most durable pitchers in the major leagues the past four years. Alcantara led the majors in innings (228 2/3) and complete games (6) last season, while becoming the Marlins’ first Cy Young Award winner. He was 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA and threw three complete games this season before being sidelined with his first arm-related injury in the big leagues.

Miami began Friday in a fight with the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds for the third NL wild-card spot.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins
Milwaukee Brewers

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for UCLA-Utah, Saints-Packers

2023 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for UCLA-Utah, Saints-Packers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes