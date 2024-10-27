Major League Baseball Juan Soto is locked in, but Yankees can't win World Series without unlocking Aaron Judge Published Oct. 27, 2024 6:25 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LOS ANGELES — Some of the reasons behind the Yankees sinking into a 0-2 hole against the Dodgers were predictable.

Carlos Rodón has had turbulent outings this postseason, and he had another one Saturday in Game 2 of the World Series. At least a couple of Yankees players have struggled defensively all year, and those repeat offenders showed up again this weekend at Chavez Ravine. The regular season routinely featured poor production from the bottom of New York's lineup, and that was a problem in each of the first two games of the Series.

But none of those factors are as flagrant as the biggest one — the one that the Yankees seem unprepared to overcome.

Aaron Judge is lost at the plate.

He's striking out more often than he's getting on base. He's chasing pitches he would typically watch fly out of the zone. He's rocking back and forth in the batter's box — which, according to Yankees hitting coach James Rowson, means he's trying to find his rhythm — rather than standing frozen and locked in like he did during his record-breaking regular season. He's whiffing at mistakes that he would normally punish for home runs.

Simply put, he's not doing his job.

And when the Yankees are desperate for offense, like they have been in this star-studded Fall Classic, and one of the best hitters on the planet isn't doing his job, the results are back-to-back losses against an elite Dodgers team that has outplayed them in every facet of the game.

"I definitely gotta step up," Judge said after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the Yankees' 4-2 loss Saturday. "I gotta do my job, when guys are out there doing their job getting on base, I'm failing them. I'm not backing them up."

The two other stars in the Yankees' lineup have hit throughout October, and are virtually the only ones doing so in the Fall Classic.

Juan Soto is locked in at the plate; his solo shot in the third inning of Game 2 was the Yankees' only hit off Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Soto's liner off the right field wall in the ninth inning was just the second hit of the night for New York, and soon he scored its only other run when Giancarlo Stanton followed with a scorcher down the left field line.

Sandwiched between the two rockets? Judge's sixth strikeout of the Series.

Soto now has four home runs, nine RBIs and a 1.160 OPS through 11 games this postseason. Stanton has six home runs, 14 RBIs and a 1.098 OPS. Judge, meanwhile, is batting .150 (6-for-40) with 19 strikeouts, two homers, six RBIs and a .605 OPS.

"I think he made mistakes against me," Soto said of facing Yamamoto, who struck out Judge twice. "He made a couple of good pitches in the first at-bat, and then he showed me everything. He showed me everything that he got in my first at-bat. So I was ready for anything in my second at-bat. He made a mistake and I just didn't miss it."

Soto, eternally bursting with confidence, seems to have the playoffs all figured out. What's stopping Judge from achieving similar feats?

"Right now, he's probably not feeling his best," Soto said. "It's just a tough moment for him right now."

The Yankees captain acknowledged he's been expanding the strike zone, as the world-class plate discipline that allowed him to draw the most walks (133) in the major leagues this year has escaped him. He added that his mechanics at the plate are "getting there," and that his encouraging at-bats at the end of Game 1 didn't translate into Game 2. Judge said the struggles he's going through at the plate right now are "a little similar" to the struggles he faced in April, when he started the year in a slump, slashing .207/.340/.414 through his first 31 games.

But the difference at this time of the year is that he doesn't have the cushion of a long season ahead of him to get his mechanics straightened out. Judge has to make every pitch in the Bronx count, if not with a big hit, then at least a walk. The presumptive AL MVP noted that Yamamoto gave him a pitch to hit in the sixth inning, when he was ahead in the count 2-0 and the Dodgers righty threw him a fastball down and in.

That's a pitch, Judge said, that he's usually able to connect on. Instead, he kept his bat on his shoulder and watched it settle untouched for strike one.

"At times you want to try to make things happen instead of letting the game come to you," Judge said. "I think that's what it really comes down to. You see Gleyber [Torres] out there on base, Juan's getting on base, trying to make something happen. You're not going to get every pitch in the zone. So you have to take your walks and set up for Big G [Stanton]."

Judge puts a lot of pressure on himself to come through for his team. It's never been about personal statistics for the six-time All-Star. What he cares about most is lifting the Yankees when they need him to — and they've relied on Judge throughout his career to come through in the clutch because, normally, he can. While Soto and Stanton are doing their parts, the American League champs still need Judge to be Judge if they're going to be world champs.

"He's got time to help us win some games," Stanton said.

Sure, but not much. Judge has to figure out a way to slow the game down so that he can compress the zone and tap back into the plate discipline and power that make him one of the greatest hitters of this generation.

The Yankees ultimately cannot rise without him.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB reporter for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.

