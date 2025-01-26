Major League Baseball Jose Altuve open to switching positions to keep Alex Bregman with Astros Published Jan. 26, 2025 3:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Alex Bregman remains on the open market, and the Houston Astros presumably have their 2025 third baseman in Isaac Paredes — whom they acquired as part of their return from the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Kyle Tucker last month. But where there's a will, there's a way, right?

Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve expressed that he'd be open to changing positions if it would help the team re-sign Bregman.

"We haven't talked about it, but for Alex, I'd do whatever," Altuve said at Astros FanFest on Saturday. "He's one of the best players in the whole league, but definitely one of the best players on this team. We want him to stay, and whatever I have to do for him to stay I'm willing to do it. … We have a better chance to win a championship with [Bregman].

"I'm willing to do whatever for him to stay."

Houston's depth chart would have to change if Bregman, who has primarily played third base during his nine-year MLB career, comes back. Free agent signee Christian Walker is the team's first baseman, with Jeremy Pena at shortstop. Paredes has played first and second base, with Paredes' experience in the middle infield position opening the door for him to move to second with Bregman returning to the hot corner.

Such moves would necessitate Altuve, a nine-time All-Star, becoming the team's designated hitter or moving to the outfield, which he has never played at either the MLB or MiLB level.

Astros manager Joe Espada feels that the Astros could figure out their defensive positioning if Bregman is back.

"I respect his willingness to do whatever it takes," Espada said about Altuve. "We had conversations about what our lineup would be like if we bring Alex back, and I'm confident we could get it done if he chooses to come back to the Astros."

Outside of Houston, the Detroit Tigers, who are managed by former Astros skipper A.J. Hinch, and the Boston Red Sox have frequently been linked to Bregman.

Last season, Bregman, a Gold Glover and two-time All-Star, totaled 26 home runs and 75 RBIs in 145 games, while slashing .260/.315/.453. Bregman's .768 OPS was the worst of his career. He turns 31 in March.

Meanwhile, Altuve, who turns 35 in May, totaled 20 home runs and 65 RBIs in 153 games last season, while slashing .295/.350/.439. Bregman and Altuve have each played their entire MLB careers in Houston, helping it win the World Series in 2017 and 2022.

The Astros began 2024 a dismal 12-24, but they rebounded in grand fashion, going 76-49 the rest of the way and winning the AL West at 88-73 for the fourth consecutive season and seventh time in eight years. However, their season ended with a dud in the AL wild-card round, getting swept at home by the Tigers and out-scored 8-3 in the best-of-three series.

