Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 postponed to Friday
Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 postponed to Friday

18 mins ago

Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET on Thursday night in New York, has been postponed due to "the forecast of sustained inclement weather," the Yankees announced.

The game will be played on Friday, Oct. 14 at 1:07 p.m ET. New York took Game 1 of the series on Tuesday night, 4-1. 

This is a developing story.

