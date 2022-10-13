Major League Baseball Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 postponed to Friday 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET on Thursday night in New York, has been postponed due to "the forecast of sustained inclement weather," the Yankees announced.

The game will be played on Friday, Oct. 14 at 1:07 p.m ET. New York took Game 1 of the series on Tuesday night, 4-1.

This is a developing story.

