Giancarlo Stanton's agent hits back at Yankees GM Brian Cashman over injury comments

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made waves last week thanks to a fiery defense of his team last week on the heels of a disappointing 2023 season in which the Yankees missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

But another comment during his media availability that day went unnoticed by many — except, apparently, the man it implicated.

When giving a wide-ranging answer about injury issues on the Yankees, Cashman brought up designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

"We can talk about it and we're talking about Stanton, trying to limit the time he's down," Cashman told reporters, via the New York Post. "But I'm not gonna tell you he's gonna play every game next year. Because he's not. He's going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game. But I know that when he's right and healthy, other than this past year, the guy's a great hitter and has been for a long time."

Stanton's agent Joel Wolfe hit back in a statement to FOX Sports MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal on Tuesday, calling it a "good reminder" to other free agents about the expectations of playing in New York.

Notably, Wolfe also represents star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is expected to land one of the biggest contracts handed out this offseason. Some have compared Yamamoto's free agency as an already-proven ace in Japan to that of Masahiro Tanaka, who landed a seven-year, $155 million contract with the Yankees before the 2014 season.

Stanton, who arrived to the Yankees via a blockbuster trade in 2017 shortly after winning National League MVP in his final season with the Miami Marlins, has constantly struggled with injuries during his time in New York. He appeared in only 41 games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined and has missed an average of 45 games due to injury in each of the last three seasons. Stanton has primarily been a designated hitter since joining the Yankees.

Stanton remains under contract with the Yankees through 2027 on a 13-year, $325 million contract he signed with the Marlins in 2014.

