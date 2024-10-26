Major League Baseball Freddie Freeman's grand slam lifts Dodgers past Yankees in World Series G1 thriller Updated Oct. 26, 2024 1:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LOS ANGELES — Yankees-Dodgers is a World Series matchup made in history, so it's fitting that Game 1 was an instant classic. Here are four takeaways from the Dodgers' 6-3 win in 10 innings.

1. Freddie Freeman delivers a swing for the ages

All he needed was the fist pump.

In a swing reminiscent of Kirk Gibson's iconic blast in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, Freddie Freeman, unable to play in the last game of the NLCS due to his injured ankle, conjured memories of Gibson's blast with a walk-off home run in the first game of the 2024 World Series.

Freeman missed both Games 4 and 6 of the NLCS because the issues with his injured ankle, which he had dealt with all postseason, was starting to leak into his swing. In the days leading up to Game 1, however, he said there was no doubt he'd be in the lineup. He had just six hits this October, all singles, prior to Friday night.

He delivered his first extra-base hit of the postseason with a surprising triple off Gerrit Cole in the first, then saved the best for last. With the Dodgers down to their last out in the 10th inning, Freeman delivered the lasting blast in a Game 1 thriller with a grand slam off Nestor Cortes.

2. In battle of Los Angeles products, Giancarlo Stanton delivers

It was clear from Jack Flaherty's first pitch, a 96.4 mph fastball out of the gate to Gleyber Torres, that this start would be different for the local kid pitching for his hometown team.

Coming off seven scoreless innings in Game 1 of the NLCS, Flaherty didn't have it his last time out. The Mets tagged him for eight runs in three innings in Game 5. He walked four, didn't record a strikeout, and perhaps most troublingly saw his fastball velocity descend to 91.4 mph, which he usually attributes to a timing issue.

With a week off to rest and figure out any mechanical tweaks needed, he figured it out.

At least, until another local product unloaded.

Friday night was setting up for a dream outing for Flaherty, who once dominated the fields of Sherman Oaks Little League. Through five innings, he had bested last year's American League Cy Young winner, leading 1-0 while going toe-to-toe against Cole.

And then came one gigantic swing from a different Sherman Oaks legend.

Giancarlo Stanton, as he so often has at the stadium he used to attend growing up, authored his own homecoming party.

In 25 career regular-season games at Dodger Stadium, Stanton had a 1.086 OPS. He once hit a ball out of the stadium. Two years ago, he obliterated a 457-foot home run into the left-field pavilion, where he used to sit as a kid hoping to get balls thrown to him from any player roaming the outfield, to earn All-Star Game MVP honors."

"That Cali air, man," Stanton quipped before the start of the World Series. "Grew up with it."

On Friday, there wasn't any ballpark in the major leagues that would have contained his game-changing shot. Once again, he was the one sending a souvenir to a fan in left field when he tagged a Flaherty curveball 116.6 mph off the bat 412 feet into the sky for a go-ahead two-run shot. There was no doubt about it, as the Yankees slugger continued a torrid October stretch. He has now homered in four straight playoff games and leads all players this postseason with six.

3. With all the focus centered on two patient, powerful offenses, Game 1 was a pitchers' duel

Flaherty's fastball wouldn't sit at 96 mph all night, but even somewhere between 93-94 mph would represent a marked improvement from where it was and plenty to give the Dodgers an opportunity against Cole.

More importantly, he commanded it well, which made his curveball — which got 12 swings and misses — all the more effective against a patient Yankees lineup until Stanton's blast.

That was all the support Cole needed to depart with a lead after six innings.

It did not appear, from the start, that it would go that way.

Shohei Ohtani crushed the first pitch he saw from Cole 373 feet and 106 mph off the bat, but it died in center field. One batter later, Mookie Betts sent a deep drive that was tracked down at the warning track. Then came the unlikeliest of triples as Freeman, whose right ankle was too hurt to play on in the NLCS clincher, booked it around the bases with some assistance in left field from Alex Verdugo. The Dodgers couldn't bring Freeman home, but it appeared they were seeing Cole well.

Then the Yankees veteran ace, in his 21st career playoff start, locked in.

Cole retired the next 11 Dodgers batters until another triple, this one off the bat of October sensation Kiké Hernández, who legged it to third after Juan Soto tried to make the catch instead of play the ball off the wall. A sacrifice fly from Will Smith plated the first run of the night. That's all the Dodgers would scratch across against Cole. After allowing four free passes his last time out in the ALCS, he was not as forgiving against the hardest lineup he has faced this October. He has now allowed two runs or fewer in 14 of his 21 career postseason starts.

The defense behind him, however, continued to offer costly gifts to the opposition.

Cole departed with a lead after Stanton's sixth-inning blast that lasted until the eighth inning, when Ohtani sent a changeup from Tommy Kahnle off the right-field wall. He should have been held to a double, but Torres misplayed Soto's throw to second base, allowing Ohtani to take third. The Dodgers, who didn't have a hit with a runner in scoring position until Freeman's blast, didn't need one to score their second run of the night on a game-tying sac fly by Betts.

Verdugo, however, would make up for his earlier gaffe with an incredible grab that sent him head-over-heels into the stands with a crucial play against Ohtani in the 10th to bring the Yankees within an out of victory.

4. Watch your fingers

Torres nearly won the game in the ninth inning with a two-out drive off Michael Kopech that reached the seats … with some help.

The ball was caught by a Dodgers fan, who reached over the wall to make the play. Upon review, fan interference was ruled and Torres returned to second base. The Dodgers then elected to walk Juan Soto, who had reached twice on the night, to get to Aaron Judge with Blake Treinen set to come in. The Dodgers' decision paid off, as Treinen got an inning-ending popout from Judge, who finished 1-for-5 with three strikeouts.

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

