Major League Baseball Five observations from Houston Astros spring training Published Feb. 19, 2024 8:19 a.m. ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — Four months after their jolting loss to the rival Texas Rangers in the American League Championship Series, the Houston Astros have one thing on their collective mind: to get back to the World Series. As players reported to spring training last week, the focus and determination to win big was evident. And so was the pressure.

Houston, after all, has a new manager who is tasked with keeping the train rolling, a core group of stars facing questions about their title window, and expectations as high as any ballclub in baseball given its track record.

Without further ado, here are five observations from Astros spring training at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.

1. All eyes on Hader

There was a buzz in the air this past Friday as cameras and pitch tracking equipment fell into place behind the mound. Minutes later, shoulder-length wavy blonde hair breezed into the black-fenced section that is the Astros bullpen.

Josh Hader adjusted his cap, stomped his cleats on the dirt, and readied to pitch. He didn't seem to notice the crowd of teammates that had formed just a few feet to his left. The sizable audience that waited in anticipation of Hader's second bullpen session of spring included manager Joe Espada, Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Bryan Abreu, Cristian Javier and Rafael Montero among others. Several Astros players leaned against the fence while Verlander sat in a golf cart next to Espada, all interrupting their workout routines to watch the newest member of the team throw some gas. Clearly, Hader throwing a bullpen was an event that no one wanted to miss, no matter how mundane and routine the session turned out to be.

There was a star on the mound.

The fanfare was warranted. Hader moved through his bullpen session with an elaborateness that made it clear he takes his craft seriously — even at this early stage of the calendar year. He had notes for young catcher Yainer Díaz on where to set up his glove. He was disappointed in some of his pitches, holding himself to a higher standard despite it being just February. Ultimately, the popping sound of Hader's fastball hitting Díaz's mitt was the best indicator of the firepower he was only beginning to unleash. Once the bullpen was over, Hader huddled with Díaz and the battery mates chatted about the session before he walked around the campgrounds, seemingly letting off steam. Hader then repeatedly stopped and spoke with players and coaches he passed along the way.

While so much about this Astros team has stayed the same, Hader's "it" factor provided a spark, a jolt of fresh star power, to a Houston squad familiar with elite talent.

2. Three's company

A couple of days prior to Hader's bullpen, Espada publicly announced what many had already presumed, that Hader would be Houston's closer. The Astros didn't sign Hader to a five-year, $95 million contract for him to be their very expensive seventh-inning guy, so this news was hardly a surprise. But it was apparently a surprise for incumbent closer Ryan Pressly, who admitted as much to the Associated Press after Espada's announcement. Pressly immediately added that Hader is "hands-down one of the best relievers in the game" and that he's happy to share the bullpen with him, suggesting there is no ill will.

Still, it will be interesting to see how Pressly, who has been effectively logging saves for the Astros since 2020, adjusts to the change. Egos aside, the trio of Bryan Abreu, Pressly and Hader makes for the scariest bullpen in MLB. If that dynamic is as successful in practice as it is on paper, Houston will be better off with Hader acting as closer, as he did for the Brewers and Padres.

"I think both guys want to do what's best for the team," Espada said of Hader and Pressly. "I think they're both going to get the opportunity to pitch in high-leverage situations. So, they both understand the importance of being on the same page. So, having both guys all-in and what we're trying to accomplish as a team is very important."

3. New skipper, same standard

When owner Jim Crane allowed general manager Dana Brown to pick his own manager, it turned out that Dusty Baker's replacement was in the Astros dugout all along. Espada spent six years as Houston's bench coach under skippers A.J. Hinch and Baker before this opportunity. It was no secret that managing was the next obvious step for Espada, who interviewed for several managerial jobs before his patience in Houston paid off. Espada called the opportunity to be the 20th manager in Astros franchise history a dream come true. Now that he has it, what does he want a Joe Espada team to look like? Apparently, his club will look and act the same as previous Astros groups.

"The Astros' expectations are to get back to a World Series," he said. "It's not about a Joe Espada team. This is the Astros' way. We pitch. We catch the ball. We have a resilient offense that can beat you in multiple ways. That's my expectation, and that's what I'm going to re-enforce every time we step on the field."

Espada's role is new, sure, but it's been a seamless transition. He's comfortable and familiar with the same key players who won the division and reached the ALCS for the seventh consecutive year. He has mannerisms around Astros camp that are commonplace to him, whether that's leaning against the fence behind catchers during bullpen sessions or clapping hands with players as he passes them. He has new responsibilities that feel similar to his role as bench coach, with the most important job description including getting the Astros back to the Fall Classic. So far, the surprises are minimal for Espada.

4. False alarm?

Verlander showed up to spring training last week "behind schedule" due to shoulder pain. He said he had a "hiccup" when he attempted to play catch and build up his workload. Despite the alarming development, the Astros are putting out hopeful messaging on the subject. He is still expected to be ready for Opening Day. Espada indicated the club is not concerned about Verlander's shoulder unless the issue forces him to shut down throwing completely. But, as Verlander gets ready to celebrate his 41st birthday on Tuesday, we've seen how his durability has been tested in his older age.

Last year, the New York Mets placed Verlander on the injured list with a teres major strain on his throwing arm hours before Opening Day. He didn't make his season debut until May 4, though Verlander stayed healthy and kept his turn in the rotation for the remainder of a 2023 campaign that ended back in Houston. Perhaps the Astros are not concerned about Verlander's shoulder issue because, a few days ago, he came out of his bullpen session with no complaints or further pain. Maybe the Astros aren't hitting the panic button because they know Verlander will be alert about informing them of any injury. Still, due to his age and recent pain history, the Astros would be smart to exercise caution with Verlander. He's in line to lead a rotation that includes Valdez, Javier, Jose Urquidy, J.P. France and Hunter Brown.

5. McCormick's Place

Astros position players did not have to officially report to spring training prior to Monday. Sometimes, position players show up earlier than their report date anyway, and this year Chas McCormick was one of those guys. His eagerness to arrive early stood out against the backdrop of a mostly empty clubhouse, which was devoid of the usual cast of Astros characters in José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Álvarez, Kyle Tucker, José Abreu and Jeremy Peńa for the initial few days.

"I got a big year ahead of myself," McCormick said.

McCormick, who got married in Philadelphia less than two weeks ago, said it was a priority for him to get to spring training early to make sure he's prepared for the upcoming season. The 28-year-old outfielder enjoyed a breakout 2023 — his third season in the big leagues — posting a 133 wRC+ that was fourth-best on the team. His 22 home runs were fifth-best and his 3.8 WAR was a career high. His primary goal this year is to be more consistent at the plate, as he figures to appear in more than the 115 games he played last year. He believes that work starts by getting to spring training as early as possible.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar .

