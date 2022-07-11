Major League Baseball
Everything to Know: MLB All-Star Week Everything to Know: MLB All-Star Week
Major League Baseball

Everything to Know: MLB All-Star Week

3 hours ago

MLB All-Star Week is starting to take shape. 

Over the weekend, All-Star starters and reserves were announced for Tuesday's battle between the American and National Leagues, and now, the Home Run Derby is coming into focus. 

Here is everything you need to know about the Midsummer Classic!

Who's in the All-Star Game?

It's only right that with the game being held at Dodger Stadium, two Dodgers will start for the National League. 

Check out the rest of the NL starters below: 

And here are the reserves:

Two separate L.A. superstars landed among the AL starters as well — they just happen to do most of their work in Anaheim.

Check out the AL starters below:

Here are the AL reserves: 

Who got snubbed?

MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal this week laid out which names he believed to be in the All-Star Game, but were left out in the cold.

Who's in the Home Run Derby?

Four names have been revealed as participants in the 2022 Home Run Derby, including back-to-back defending champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.

As of Monday, Alonso has 23 home runs through 85 games played.

NL starter and one of the game's brightest stars Ronald Acuña Jr. is one of the names facing off with Alonso. As of Monday, he has eight home runs through 53 games played for Atlanta.

A surprise entry into the fray is future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, who returned to the St. Louis Cardinals this season and has five home runs through 48 games as of Monday.

And lastly, Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto will join the field as well. He has 17 home runs through 85 games as of Monday  

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the week!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
MLB Power Rankings: Yankees still on top, Mariners move into top 10
Major League Baseball

MLB Power Rankings: Yankees still on top, Mariners move into top 10

4 hours ago
What's behind Orioles Magic? Pitchers, power-hitters and pixie dust
Major League Baseball

What's behind Orioles Magic? Pitchers, power-hitters and pixie dust

6 hours ago
2022 MLB All-Star Game: Hollywood-themed jerseys unveiled
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB All-Star Game: Hollywood-themed jerseys unveiled

8 hours ago
MLB Team of the Week: Kris Bryant breaks out in Colorado
Major League Baseball

MLB Team of the Week: Kris Bryant breaks out in Colorado

8 hours ago
Pitching Ninja's Five Filthiest Pitches of Week: Shohei Ohtani tops list
Major League Baseball

Pitching Ninja's Five Filthiest Pitches of Week: Shohei Ohtani tops list

10 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes