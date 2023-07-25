Major League Baseball Dodgers reportedly reacquire Kiké Hernández in trade with Red Sox Published Jul. 25, 2023 4:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Kiké Hernández is making his way back to Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have agreed to terms on a deal to acquire the utility man from the Red Sox, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday.

The move reunites Hernández with the team he's spent most of his career with. He played with the Dodgers for six seasons (2015-20), helping them break their World Series drought in 2020.

Hernández got off to a good start to his tenure in Boston. He hit .250 with a .786 OPS, 20 home runs and 60 RBIs in 2021. He hit .385 with five homers and nine RBIs in 11 playoff games that year.

However, Hernández's play dipped as he dealt with injuries for much of the 2022 season. He hit .222 with a .629 OPS and six homers last year.

Boston tried Hernández, who played in the outfield in recent years, at shortstop to open up the 2023 season. The experiment didn't work as he committed 14 errors in 64 games at the position. He's also hit .222 again this year but with a .599 OPS and six homers in 86 games. As the Red Sox called up Pablo Reyes on Monday and Trevor Story's return will likely come in the next few weeks, Hernandez figured to be the odd man out.

As for the Dodgers, they were reportedly looking for a right-handed hitter to help go against left-handed pitching and sought a reunion with Hernández due to his postseason experience and defensive versatility.

