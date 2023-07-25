Major League Baseball
Dodgers reportedly reacquire Kiké Hernández in trade with Red Sox
Major League Baseball

Dodgers reportedly reacquire Kiké Hernández in trade with Red Sox

Published Jul. 25, 2023 4:56 p.m. ET

Kiké Hernández is making his way back to Los Angeles. 

The Dodgers have agreed to terms on a deal to acquire the utility man from the Red Sox, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday

The move reunites Hernández with the team he's spent most of his career with. He played with the Dodgers for six seasons (2015-20), helping them break their World Series drought in 2020. 

Hernández got off to a good start to his tenure in Boston. He hit .250 with a .786 OPS, 20 home runs and 60 RBIs in 2021. He hit .385 with five homers and nine RBIs in 11 playoff games that year. 

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Hernández's play dipped as he dealt with injuries for much of the 2022 season. He hit .222 with a .629 OPS and six homers last year. 

Boston tried Hernández, who played in the outfield in recent years, at shortstop to open up the 2023 season. The experiment didn't work as he committed 14 errors in 64 games at the position. He's also hit .222 again this year but with a .599 OPS and six homers in 86 games. As the Red Sox called up Pablo Reyes on Monday and Trevor Story's return will likely come in the next few weeks, Hernandez figured to be the odd man out.

As for the Dodgers, they were reportedly looking for a right-handed hitter to help go against left-handed pitching and sought a reunion with Hernández due to his postseason experience and defensive versatility.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Boston Red Sox
Los Angeles Dodgers
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USWNT-Netherlands pick, expert prediction by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

USWNT-Netherlands pick, expert prediction by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes