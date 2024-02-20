Major League Baseball Did Aaron Judge hint at Yankees potentially signing Blake Snell? Because they should Published Feb. 20, 2024 10:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

TAMPA, Fla. — When Aaron Judge speaks, the Yankees tend to listen.

Over the years, the team captain has gained influence over the franchise stretching all the way to the front office. Perhaps no moment better exemplifies Judge's authority than his critical comments about the organization on the final day of the regular season last year. After the Yankees posted their worst record in three decades and missed the playoffs for the first time since the slugger broke into the bigs in 2016, Judge called out the team's lack of depth, its increase in injuries, and even its usage of analytics. He was clear that changes would have to be made for the Yankees to be competitive in 2024, and he was looking forward to discussing those changes with owner Hal Steinbrenner.

Judge sounded more like a general manager that day than an outfielder. His voice and leadership have gotten louder and more noticeable since he was named Yankees captain before the 2023 season. This offseason, the club responded to Judge's criticism by hiring hitting coach James Rowson, who forged a fruitful relationship with Judge when he was in the minor leagues. Judge, speaking Tuesday at the Yankees' spring training complex, listed the coaching staff, improved communication and, of course, the additions of Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo as clear examples of notable changes the team has made since that miserable last day of the regular season.

So, let's assume the Yankees are still listening when Judge talks. If they are, his first three words in response to the following question should carry weight. Judge was asked about a couple of top free agents, especially pitchers, who are still unsigned, and whether he hopes team brass will make another move.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I hope so," Judge said. "They're always working. The thing that's amazing about being here with the Yankees is they're always trying to improve, they're always trying to make moves. Be it a trade or be it free agency, you know. So, I definitely feel like there might be another move on the way. But you never — you never know. We'll see."

It was just as hard to ignore the sheepish grin on Judge's face as it was to ignore those first three words: I hope so.

Judge stopped short of explicitly naming which of the remaining free agents he wants the Yankees to acquire. But, as all of baseball knows, Scott Boras clients Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman are still available. Just about every team could use more pitching, and the Yankees are no exception. There was some reported momentum toward the Yankees inking Snell before general manager Brian Cashman signed Marcus Stroman to a two-year deal last month. Even now, with spring training underway, the Yankees are still reportedly interested in Snell; it's the two-time Cy Young winner's salary demands that are likely the sticking point.

"We had a lot of great talks in the offseason," Judge said of his relationship with the front office. "Getting the chance to talk with Hal. Getting the chance to talk with Cash — a lot."

The Yankees eclipsed the fourth and highest tier of the luxury tax threshold when they signed Stroman, their payroll soaring past $300 million for a new franchise record. They'll pay a 110% tax rate on every dollar beyond $297 million moving forward, which means they'd owe more in taxes for Snell, whose 2024 salary will be some tens of millions regardless, than they'd be paying Snell himself.

Steinbrenner recently said he believes a team doesn't need a $300 million payroll to win a championship. Well, he has already crossed that line . Why not pay more for what could be the difference between a ring and another early exit from the playoffs? Adding Snell to a rotation that currently features Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortes and Stroman would make the Soto/Judge-powered Yankees the favorites to win the American League pennant. It's the type of move Steinbrenner's father would make. Speaking of George …

"It's been quite a long time," Judge said, "since we got to that finish line."

Fifteen years, to be exact.

This organization is still revered, of course, for its winning history. In fact, Soto said the first thing that comes to mind when he thinks of the Yankees is how many championships they've won. Last season, as forgettable as it was, marked the 31st in a row that they finished above .500. But it's all about rings for the Bronx Bombers, and they've fallen short of that standard every year in the Judge era. He'll turn 32 years old in April, putting the Yankees on the clock to win a championship while Judge and Cole are performing at peak levels. There's an extra layer of pressure on the club this year, as it's the only one guaranteed to feature Soto in the lineup before the generational slugger explores free agency.

The Yankees are inarguably better on paper than they were last spring. But their need to improve was also greater than usual after finishing eighth in the American League and fourth in the AL East. The most obvious area to upgrade at this point involves the rotation, and a needle-moving piece is still out there for the taking in Snell.

Judge already spoke. It's time for the Yankees to listen.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar .

share