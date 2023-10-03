Major League Baseball
Bryce Harper sports Allen Iverson, Trea Turner shirts before Phillies playoff opener
Published Oct. 3, 2023 6:43 p.m. ET

Bryce Harper is ready for another long Phillies playoff run that brings him closer to Philadelphia sports fans after the team's magical ride to the National League pennant last year, during which Harper won NLCS MVP and cemented himself as a fan favorite.

He showed plenty of love to his adopted hometown — and one of his closest friends in the Phillies' locker room — before his team opened the 2023 postseason with a wild-card round home game against the Miami Marlins.

First, Harper showed up at Citizens Bank Park with a shirt depicting Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson:

Then, Harper showed up to his pregame press conference with a hat saying "PHILA" and a shirt depicting teammate Trea Turner.

Turner rejoined Harper, his old Washington Nationals teammate, on an 11-year, $300 million deal last offseason. He struggled during his opening months in Philadelphia before fans organized a standing ovation to show their support of him — after which Turner grew closer to his new home fans and started resembling his past All-Star shortstop self on the field.

