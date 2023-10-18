Major League Baseball
Astros-Rangers highlights: ALCS Game 3 live updates
Major League Baseball

Astros-Rangers highlights: ALCS Game 3 live updates

Updated Oct. 18, 2023 7:43 p.m. ET

Don't mess with (north) Texas.

That's been the theme of the 2023 American League Championship Series thus far as the Texas Rangers stunned the in-state rival Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in the first two games of the ALCS. Things are continuing to look up for Bruce Bochy's Rangers as they aim to make him just the third manager ever to win four World Series and first to win with multiple teams since Sparky Anderson did so nearly 30 years ago.

The Rangers can take a 3-0 lead as the series shifts to Globe Life Field for Game 3, with first pitch at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

Not only is the Rangers social media team taking a page from the players' routine and using Creed music to hype fans up, but Wednesday's Game 3 also marks the Rangers playoff debut for three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who Texas acquired from the New York Mets in a stunning trade deadline move for scenarios just like this. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The last time Scherzer faced the Astros in the playoffs, it was during the Washington Nationals' 2019 World Series upset over Houston. However, starting the 39-year-old Scherzer still comes with some risk for Texas, as he has not pitched in a game since Sept. 12 due to a teres major muscle strain in his right throwing arm.

Meanwhile, the Astros counter with October hero Cristian Javier, who looked sharp in his five innings of one-hit ball in his American League Division Series start against the Twins in Minnesota. 

Follow along below for the latest updates from Game 3 of the 2023 ALCS!

Pregame scene

The Rangers seem loose while warming up for just their second home game of these playoffs.

The "Flippin' Bats" crew is enjoying this Texas-themed series, making stops at Buc-ee's and Whataburger during Tuesday's off day.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Justin Pugh: I'm back with the Giants because of Jerry Seinfeld

Justin Pugh: I'm back with the Giants because of Jerry Seinfeld

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes