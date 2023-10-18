Major League Baseball Astros-Rangers highlights: ALCS Game 3 live updates Updated Oct. 18, 2023 7:43 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Don't mess with (north) Texas.

That's been the theme of the 2023 American League Championship Series thus far as the Texas Rangers stunned the in-state rival Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in the first two games of the ALCS. Things are continuing to look up for Bruce Bochy's Rangers as they aim to make him just the third manager ever to win four World Series and first to win with multiple teams since Sparky Anderson did so nearly 30 years ago.

The Rangers can take a 3-0 lead as the series shifts to Globe Life Field for Game 3, with first pitch at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

Not only is the Rangers social media team taking a page from the players' routine and using Creed music to hype fans up, but Wednesday's Game 3 also marks the Rangers playoff debut for three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who Texas acquired from the New York Mets in a stunning trade deadline move for scenarios just like this.

The last time Scherzer faced the Astros in the playoffs, it was during the Washington Nationals' 2019 World Series upset over Houston. However, starting the 39-year-old Scherzer still comes with some risk for Texas, as he has not pitched in a game since Sept. 12 due to a teres major muscle strain in his right throwing arm.

Meanwhile, the Astros counter with October hero Cristian Javier, who looked sharp in his five innings of one-hit ball in his American League Division Series start against the Twins in Minnesota.

Follow along below for the latest updates from Game 3 of the 2023 ALCS!

Pregame scene

The Rangers seem loose while warming up for just their second home game of these playoffs.

The "Flippin' Bats" crew is enjoying this Texas-themed series, making stops at Buc-ee's and Whataburger during Tuesday's off day.

