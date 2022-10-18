Major League Baseball
AL Division Series top plays: Yankees lead Guardians in Game 5
20 mins ago

After a lengthy rain delay Monday night, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are playing Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday.

Nestor Cortes started for the Yankees, and Aaron Civale is on the bump for the Guardians.

The winner advances to play the Houston Astros on Wednesday in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

Here are the top plays!

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees

Stanton Smash

The Yankees take a quick 3-0 lead as Giancarlo Stanton took Aaron Civale the opposite way for a three-run home run. 

Civale's day is done

After giving up a base hit to Josh Donaldson following Stanton's home run, Terry Francona took the ball from Civale, calling in lefty Sam Hentges. Civale pitched just a third of an inning, allowing three runs on a hit, a walk, and a hit by pitch.

Judge gets in on the action

The home run king for the 2022 season hit his second homer of the ALDS. Aaron Judge extended the Yankees' lead to 4-0 with his solo jack to right field. 

Scary collision

Three Yankees players converged quickly while chasing a fly ball in shallow left field, resulting in a collision that injured left fielder Aaron Hicks on a base hit for Steven Kwan.

Hicks had to be taken out of the game and Marwin Gonzalez took his spot in left field. 

Guardians get on the board

The collision involving Hicks was followed by a walk to load the bases for the Guardians' best hitter: Jose Ramirez. The All-Star lined one foul down the left field line that might have been a home run to tie the game if it stayed fair. But it didn't, and Ramirez ended up hitting a sac fly later in the at-bat to make it 4-1 Yankees in the fourth. 

 

Stay tuned for updates.

