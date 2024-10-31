Major League Baseball 2024 World Series: A look at the Dodgers' win over the Yankees, by the numbers Updated Oct. 31, 2024 12:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions.

The Dodgers took down the New York Yankees in Game 5 on Wednesday night, winning 7-6 en route to a 4-1 series win. The win bookmarked a legendary season for the Dodgers, who had one of the most memorable offseasons in MLB history last winter when they added Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernández.

As Los Angeles prepares for a parade to celebrate the city's latest championship, let's take a look at it by the numbers in an attempt to put the 2024 Fall Classic in perspective.

1: The Yankees' collapse in Game 5 was one of a kind. They blew a five-run lead in the fifth inning, giving up five unearned runs. They committed three errors, a catcher's interference and a balk in Wednesday's game, making them the first team to blow a five-run lead, give up at least five unearned runs, commit at least three errors, a catcher's interference and a balk in the same game since earned runs were first tracked in 1913.

5: As the Yankees held a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning of Game 5, the Dodgers' five-run comeback was the largest ever for a team in a World Series-clinching game.

4: Adding to the pain for New Yorkers, Monday marked the first time that teams from the same metropolitan area lost an MLB game, an NFL game, an NBA game and an MLS match on the same day, per OptaStats . As the Yankees lost Game 3, the New York Giants fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Knicks lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers and NYCFC lost to FC Cincinnati.

3: The Dodgers took a 3-0 series lead after their 4-2 win in Game 3. It marked the first time ever in the same calendar year that the World Series, NBA Finals and Stanley Cup final all saw a team take a 3-0 lead.

6: Freddie Freeman hit a home run in each of the first four games of the World Series. Going back to his World Series win with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, Freeman had a six-game home run streak that was snapped in Game 5. He won World Series MVP for his effort.

12: Freeman might not have hit a home run in Game 5, but he hit a pivotal two-run single as part of the Dodgers' fifth-inning comeback. That hit gave him 12 RBIs in the series, tying the record for the most RBIs from a single player in a World Series. Former Yankees second baseman Bobby Richardson had 12 RBIs in their seven-game loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1960 World Series. Freeman was also the first player to ever record at least 10 RBIs in the first four games in World Series history.

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman was named the World Series MVP. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

10: The World Series MVP honor was the first of Freeman's career. He was named NL MVP with the Braves in 2020. Ten of the 11 players to previously win a World Series MVP and a regular-season MVP have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. The only one who hasn't is Pete Rose, who was barred from induction into the Hall due to betting on games while a manager.

3: No active player has more World Series wins than Mookie Betts. The star outfielder won his third World Series title on Wednesday. He won his first title with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 before winning it all with the Dodgers two years later.

8: The Dodgers' World Series win was their eighth in franchise history, marking their seventh title since they moved to Los Angeles in 1958.

4: Half of the Dodgers' World Series wins have come against the Yankees. They're now 4-8 all-time against the Yankees in the Fall Classic, but they've now won the last two World Series matchups between the two teams. The Dodgers previously defeated the Yankees in the World Series in 1955, 1963 and 1981.

Dodgers vs. Yankees: MINI-MOVIE of 2024 World Series

13: Shohei Ohtani might not have the most impressive World Series as he battled a shoulder injury, but his first year with the Dodgers ended on a high note. He'll almost certainly be named NL MVP in November, which would make him the 13th player to win MVP and a World Series title in the same season since the start of the Divisional Era (1969).

241: The Dodgers had a $241.01 million payroll for their title-winning season. That marks the second-highest payroll ever for a World Series champ, per Spotrac . The Texas Rangers had a $251 million payroll when they won the World Series in 2023. Los Angeles' payroll is currently set to increase to $281.5 million in 2025, per Spotrac .

309: The Yankees, meanwhile, had a $309.4 million payroll for the 2024 season. That's the highest payroll ever for a World Series loser. Their projected payroll for 2025 is currently at $239.4 million, per Spotrac. Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres are their most notable free agents, while Gerrit Cole has an option.

'It stings forever' - Aaron Boone on New York Yankees losing to Dodgers in World Series

8: The Dodgers' record-setting offseason spending spree made them the betting favorite to win the World Series. It marks the first time since the Chicago Cubs' World Series win in 2016 that the betting favorite entering the season won the World Series and the fourth time since 2000 that the betting favorite entering the season won it all, per SportsOddHistory.com.

7: Clayton Kershaw's season ended before the playoffs, but the Dodgers' star pitcher won his second World Series with Wednesday's win. He became the seventh pitcher ever to win at least three Cy Young Awards and multiple World Series titles.

10: When Ohtani is likely named NL MVP for the 2024 season in November, he'll become the 10th player ever to win three MVPs and a World Series title.

