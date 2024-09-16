Major League Baseball 2024 MLB Power Rankings: Are Phillies, Yankees back? Published Sep. 16, 2024 4:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The MLB postseason is right around the corner.

There are two weeks to go in MLB's regular season and all 12 playoff spots are still up for grabs. A few teams will likely clinch playoff spots in the coming days, but roughly half the league still has legitimate hopes of making the postseason.

As we enter the penultimate week of the regular season, here are my top 10 teams in baseball, with World Series odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

10. New York Mets (81-68, last week 8)

World Series odds: +4200

The Mets are still very much alive for a playoff spot that no one thought they would sniff just a few months ago. They enter the week tied with the Atlanta Braves for the final wild-card spot in the National League, even after losing two of three to the Phillies over the weekend. The larger concern, though, is with Francisco Lindor. The NL MVP hopeful left two of their three games against Philadelphia with back soreness and is out of the starting lineup Monday.

9. Kansas City Royals (82-68, LW 10)

World Series odds: +2700

The Royals might have let their hopes of winning their division slip away when they lost two of three to the Yankees and couldn't sweep the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend. But they're still firmly in a playoff spot. Bobby Witt Jr. didn't have the best showing in the Bronx either, weakening his late push to win AL MVP. Still, his play along with continued strong outings from Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans have this team looming as a postseason threat.

8. Baltimore Orioles (84-66, LW 5)

World Series odds: +850

The Orioles' six-game road trip this past week couldn't have gone much worse, as they lost four of six to the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers. They actually received four quality starts from their rotation over the past week, but their lineup outside of Gunnar Henderson has been inconsistent of late. They're now three games back of the Yankees for first place in the American League.

7. Cleveland Guardians (86-64, LW 7)

World Series odds: +1400

The Guardians took advantage of having the Chicago White Sox on the schedule, sweeping their divisional foe before splitting a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays. Outfielder Lane Thomas might be having his best stretch of play since getting traded to Cleveland, hitting a pair of homers this past week. With a four-game lead over Kansas City, Cleveland is in great position to earn a first-round bye.

6. Milwaukee Brewers (86-63, LW 3)

World Series odds: +2300

Similar to the Guardians, the Brewers are also handling their business and will likely be rewarded with a champagne celebration in the coming days. Milwaukee took two of three against both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants this past week, expanding its division lead to 10 games. William Contreras, Garrett Mitchell, Jackson Chourio and Willy Adames each had a massive week at the plate, as they hope to carry the momentum into the postseason.

5. San Diego Padres (85-65, LW 9)

World Series odds: +1300

The Padres might be peaking at the right time, allowing just three runs in their three-game sweep of the Giants over the weekend. Their rotation seems to be firing on all cylinders right now, with Dylan Cease, Michael King and Joe Musgrove turning in strong outings of late. Additionally, Fernando Tatís Jr. hit four homers in his second week back from injury. San Diego still has work to do to clinch a playoff spot, but it's only 3.5 games back of the Dodgers for the NL West lead.

4. Houston Astros (81-68, LW 6)

World Series odds: +800

The Astros have won four straight to extend their division lead to 4.5 games. Their pitching staff is also clicking, with four members of their rotation registering quality starts in the past week. The lineup is heating up, as well, with the dangerous Yordan Álvarez leading the way. He homered twice last week and now ranks fifth in OPS across MLB.

3. New York Yankees (87-63, LW 4)

World Series odds: +480

The Yankees had an impressive week, taking two of three from the Royals before nearly sweeping the Red Sox in a four-game set. Aaron Judge had a monster weekend as he ended his 16-game home run drought. His grand slam Friday versus Boston wound up being the game-winning hit, and he added a two-run shot Sunday. That might have certified his spot atop the AL MVP race.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (88-61, LW 1)

World Series odds: +330

The Dodgers' lineup broke out in a big way to narrowly avoid dropping three straight to the Braves. Their back-to-back-to-back home run sequence was a reminder of how potent their lineup can be. Their pitching staff, however, can't stay healthy. A few days after Yoshinobu Yamamoto looked solid in his first game back from injury, Tyler Glasnow looks to be done for the season.

1. Philadelphia Phillies (90-59, LW 2)

World Series odds: +450

The Phillies became the first team in baseball to reach 90 wins this season after they took two of three from the Mets over the weekend. Their rotation actually had a bit of a down week, but they should be entitled to one after dominating for most of the year. It also might not matter if Bryce Harper and Trea Turner are going to have multi-home run games, like they did this past week.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him at @BenVerlander .

