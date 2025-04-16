Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Alex Bregman powers Red Sox with 5-hit night Published Apr. 16, 2025 10:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Bregman's 5-hit night

The Red Sox struggled to make anything happen on Monday against the Rays, but their second night in Tampa went much differently thanks to third baseman Alex Bregman. Bregman went 5-for-5 on the night with a pair of homers, driving in four runs and scoring another two in a game that the Sox won 7-4.

Just to give his performance that little extra something, too, this was the last game Bregman was playing before his paternity leave kicks off on Wednesday. Shouldn't his teammates be getting him a gift in this situation and not the other way around?

Soderstrom extends his MLB home run lead, twice

Tyler Soderstrom had a rough debut in the majors at age 21 back in 2023, putting up an eye-opening — for the wrong reasons — OPS+ of 34 in 45 games with the Athletics. His 61-game return in 2024 fared much better, with the combination first baseman/catcher hitting a well above-average .233/.315/.429 with nine homers in 61 games. And now, in 2025, it appears that he's arrived: Soderstrom bashed a pair of dingers in Tuesday's action against the Chicago White Sox, giving him eight for the year just 17 games in.

Soderstrom's power is legitimate, and if it's finally major-league ready, the A's lineup is going to look a little different than expected.

Look out!

You have to wonder if Erick Fedde even immediately realized that he'd caught this line drive or not. The play is exceptional either way, but figuring out if Fedde knew just what he was doing from the time it was caught until he made the throw, or if this was all a series of "look what I found!" followed by Fedde somehow managing to see the double play through to the end, is half the fun of watching this play.

It feels like he knew right away! But then he kind of bobbles things in a way that makes you wonder if he surprised himself. Either way, he recovered, and the St. Louis Cardinals got to put one over on the Houston Astros. Temporarily, anyway, since the ‘Stros ended up winning, 2-0.

A perfectly legal double play

Fedde's double play might have been the most impressive of the evening, but this one turned by the Tigers against the Brewers is easily the weirdest. You just have to see it for yourself:

It all looks very routine — a bouncing ground ball, scooped up at first and thrown to second — until it is anything but. Getting that exact rebound of the ball off of a runner's back, and somehow into the glove after, and it all happening in time for there to be an out instead of a safe call at second? It would be difficult to do that on purpose, but it happened all the same.

Players celebrate Jackie Robinson Day

With Tuesday being Jackie Robinson Day, there were quite a few celebrations around the league to honor his legacy of ending segregation in the league in MLB back in 1947 by taking the field as a Black man — and then staying there for another 10 years, regardless of society's or the league's take on the matter.

The whole "wearing the number 42 on April 15" ritual to honor Robinson began with a player , Ken Griffey Jr., taking it upon himself to do so, with more players taking part in later years until it became the norm for MLB. So you have to appreciate Yankees' second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. also deciding to wear his baseball pants Jackie Robinson-style on April 15, to go with the number 42 on the back of his jersey.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers wore their Brooklyn hats for the same reason.

The Dodgers also released a video reflecting on the day in 2025, with appearances from not just their team, but their opponents for the evening, the Colorado Rockies, as well as manager Dave Roberts giving a speech, and Los Angeles Lakers' legend Kareem Abdul-Jabar speaking, as well.

Roberts would also say, via MLB.com , that honoring Jackie Robinson and his legacy should be about more than just one day a year, while Abdul-Jabar described him as one of his heroes. That's energy worth taking into the world today.

