D-backs Star Corbin Carroll to Miss 2026 WBC After Reported Hand Fracture
Updated Feb. 11, 2026 11:37 a.m. ET

The 2026 World Baseball Classic will be a star-studded affair, but there will now be at least one less star in the tournament.

Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll won't play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic after breaking his right hamate bone in batting practice on Tuesday, ESPN reported on Wednesday morning. Carroll is having surgery for the injury on Wednesday and could begin the 2026 MLB regular season on the injured list.

Carroll, a two-time All-Star who was set to play in his first career World Baseball Classic for Team USA, has led the National League in triples in each of the last three seasons.

Last season, Carroll, the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year Award winner, totaled 31 home runs, 84 RBIs, 32 stolen bases and 5.8 wins above replacement, while posting a .259/.343/.541 slash line. In doing so, he earned his first career Silver Slugger honor. Carroll also posted seven defensive runs saved in right field.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins on March 4, with Team USA's first game coming on March 6 against Brazil. FOX is the primary home of the tournament.

