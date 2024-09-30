Major League Baseball 2024 MLB Power Rankings: Handicapping the postseason field Published Sep. 30, 2024 3:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Finally, MLB's postseason is here!

The entire field isn't set, though. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are playing a pair of games on Monday to determine which two teams will get the final National League wild-card spots.

We know 10 of the teams in the field, and all of them have at least some sort of a nasty element to them entering the postseason. Here's how I rank the 13 remaining teams, with World Series odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

13. Arizona Diamondbacks (89-73, last week unranked)

World Series odds: +4800

The Diamondbacks' playoff fate is out of their hands, as they watch the Braves and Mets play two on Monday and needing either team to sweep. If Arizona makes the postseason, it arguably has the best offense in the playoff field, ranking first in runs and on-base percentage and second in batting average and slugging percentage. The D-backs' pitching wasn't great (27th in ERA), but they might have a strong enough top four of the rotation (Zac Gallen, Brandon Pfaadt, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez) to negate that.

12. Atlanta Braves (88-72, LW unranked)

World Series odds: +2500

The Braves just need to win one of two on Monday in order to make the postseason. It feels like a borderline miracle that they even have a shot to make the postseason entering Games 161 and 162 considering the severity of the injuries they've dealt with this season. But Chris Sale's Cy Young campaign and Marcell Ozuna's strong season at the plate have almost single-handedly kept the club afloat. The Braves have gotten some strong performances from Matt Olson, Michael Harris and Max Fried of late and could make them a tough out in October.

11. Kansas City Royals (86-76, LW unranked)

World Series odds: +2500

I loved what the Royals did in the offseason when they added veteran players like Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Will Smith to their budding young core. Those moves paid off, especially the Lugo signing. So, I'm happy to see them back in the postseason for the first time in nine years. It'll be fun to see Bobby Witt Jr. on the October stage for the first time, as well. They'll take on an Orioles squad that didn't have a great end to the season, which makes for a compelling wild-card showdown.

10. Detroit Tigers (86-76, LW 9)

World Series odds: +2700

Entering the year, who thought the AL Central would have two, let alone three playoff teams? Well, the Tigers' improbable run down the stretch ensured that would happen, as they went 31-13 to close out the season. Detroit's outfield was tremendous at the plate, and it might have the best pitcher in the postseason in Tarik Skubal. Its matchup with Houston means manager A.J. Hinch will take on his former squad. Regardless of what happens against the Astros, it's been a good year in Detroit.

9. New York Mets (88-72, LW 8)

World Series odds: +3200

As we just hit on the two biggest surprises in the American League, the Mets were among the biggest surprises in the National League this season. Now, they just need to win at least one game on Monday to make the postseason. Francisco Lindor returned from a brief absence because of a back injury and looked like he didn't miss a beat, hitting .333 with a homer over the weekend. If it weren't for Shohei Ohtani being so nasty, Lindor might be the NL MVP. A playoff berth could help soothe the snub, though.

8. Baltimore Orioles (91-71, LW 10)

World Series odds: +1200

The Orioles are likely disappointed that they didn't defend their AL East title this season after an unimpressive showing over the last two months of the season. But they have had their most impressive stretch of baseball in quite some time over the past week, taking two of three from the Yankees before sweeping the Minnesota Twins. Corbin Burnes, Zach Eflin and Cade Povich have been good enough that you still shouldn't sleep on Baltimore entering October, even if its hitting hasn't been stellar lately.

7. Cleveland Guardians (92-69, LW 7)

World Series odds: +1100

It was impressive to see the Guardians win the AL Central and earn a first-round bye after losing Shane Bieber so early in the season. Their rotation is still pretty thin months after Bieber's injury, but their elite bullpen could make up for that in the postseason. Anything also seems possible if you have José Ramírez in the heart of your lineup.

6. Milwaukee Brewers (93-69, LW 6)

World Series odds: +1900

The Brewers could've played on cruise control over the past couple of weeks after clinching the NL Central so early, but they didn't as they took two of three from the Mets over the weekend. It's been fun to watch Jackson Chourio grow into a strong hitter and a catalyst for this team in the second half. Their rotation hasn't been stellar this season, but Freddy Peralta, Aaron Civale and Tobias Myers have been good enough of late to give them a strong chance against whichever team they face in the first round.

5. Houston Astros (88-73, LW 5)

World Series odds: +850

The Astros again solidified themselves as the kings of the AL West this season, despite giving the Seattle Mariners a 10-game head start in the standings before winning the division with ease. Houston's rotation has been elite since the All-Star break, while Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez have been mashing at the plate. Even though the Astros don't have a bye, it's hard not to see them as one of the top contenders in the American League.

4. San Diego Padres (93-69, LW 4)

World Series odds: +1100

The Padres might be the hottest team in baseball entering the postseason. They went 43-19 after going .500 through the first 100 games of the season. Similar to the Astros, the Padres are getting strong performances everywhere. Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Arráez and have great of late. On the mound, Michael King has eased some of the pain from trading Juan Soto, joining Dylan Cease, Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish to make a strong rotation. It'll be fun to see this team in the postseason again.

3. New York Yankees (94-68, LW 3)

World Series odds: +450

After hitting some turbulence in the middle of the season, the Yankees look like the team to beat in the American League in October. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto might be the best hitting duo we've seen in the postseason in quite some time. Judge hit 58 homers and nearly won the triple crown. He'll win MVP again. Soto hit 41 homers to go with an always impressive on-base percentage (.419). Some of the concerns New York has had about the depth of its lineup have been relieved lately. The Yanks' rotation is somewhat unpredictable, but the pieces are there for a deep run. New York just needs to put it all together come October, something it's failed to do in the Judge era.

2. Philadelphia Phillies (95-67, LW 2)

World Series odds: +360

The Phillies had a historic start to the season, but they'll have to settle for the No. 2 seed in the National League after cooling off a bit in the second half. Make no mistake, though, this team is still dangerous. They might have the best rotation in baseball, with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez pitching like aces at various points in the year. The lineup is still lethal, with Kyle Schwarber hitting homers and Bryce Harper continuing to be one of the best position players in baseball. If the last two Octobers are any indication, Philadelphia is a serious threat to win the World Series.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, LW 1)

World Series odds: +350

Once again, the Dodgers enter the postseason as arguably the team to beat. Their lineup might be the most loaded from top to bottom in quite some time, spearheaded by Shohei Ohtani and his 50/50 season. While Ohtani makes his postseason debut, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman hope to turn around their playoff struggles from the past two years. With Teoscar Hernandez consistently slugging, the Dodgers have more answers than ever on offense. Of course, their rotation and its health is a worry. But Los Angeles' lineup might be good enough to carry it to a World Series title anyway.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him at @BenVerlander .

