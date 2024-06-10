Major League Baseball
2024 MLB All-Star Game
Major League Baseball

2024 MLB All-Star Game: Schedule of events, how to watch, channels, times, dates

Updated Jun. 10, 2024 2:03 p.m. ET

This year, the 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

Here’s everything you need to know about MLB’s All-Star Week!

HBCU Swingman Classic 

Date: Friday, July 12
Time: TBD
Channel: TBD

All-Star Futures Game

Date: Saturday, July 13
Time: TBD
Channel: TBD

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Date: Saturday, July 13
Time: TBD
Channel: TBD

2024 MLB Draft Day

Date: Sunday, July 14 - Tuesday, July 16
Time: 5 PM ET (Sunday, July 14), 12 PM ET (Monday, July 15 - Tuesday, July 16)
Channel: ESPN

T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Date: Monday, July 15
Time: 8 PM ET
Channel: ESPN

MLB All-Star Game

Date: Tuesday, July 16
Time: 8 PM ET
Channel: FOX

When is the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 16. It will be broadcast live on FOX for the 25th time.

Where is the MLB All-Star Game?

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

Who is playing in the MLB All-Star Game?

Voting for the MLB All-Star Game is going on now. Follow our voting guide for roster updates.

Who won the MLB All-Star Game last year?

The National League beat the American League with a score of 3-2 in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. The MVP of the game was Elias Diaz of the Colorado Rockies

Who won the Home Run Derby last year?

In 2023, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays won the Home Run Derby with a score of 25-23. 

