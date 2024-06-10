Major League Baseball 2024 MLB All-Star Game: Schedule of events, how to watch, channels, times, dates Updated Jun. 10, 2024 2:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This year, the 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers .

Here’s everything you need to know about MLB’s All-Star Week!

HBCU Swingman Classic

Date: Friday, July 12

Time: TBD

Channel: TBD

All-Star Futures Game

Date: Saturday, July 13

Time: TBD

Channel: TBD

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Date: Saturday, July 13

Time: TBD

Channel: TBD

2024 MLB Draft Day

Date: Sunday, July 14 - Tuesday, July 16

Time: 5 PM ET (Sunday, July 14), 12 PM ET (Monday, July 15 - Tuesday, July 16)

Channel: ESPN

T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Date: Monday, July 15

Time: 8 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

MLB All-Star Game

Date: Tuesday, July 16

Time: 8 PM ET

Channel: FOX

When is the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 16. It will be broadcast live on FOX for the 25th time.

Where is the MLB All-Star Game?

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

Who is playing in the MLB All-Star Game?

Voting for the MLB All-Star Game is going on now. Follow our voting guide for roster updates.

Who won the MLB All-Star Game last year?

The National League beat the American League with a score of 3-2 in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. The MVP of the game was Elias Diaz of the Colorado Rockies .

Who won the Home Run Derby last year?

In 2023, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays won the Home Run Derby with a score of 25-23.

