Major League Baseball 2024 MLB All-Star Game odds: American League opens as betting favorite Updated Jul. 12, 2024 3:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and you can catch all the action on FOX and FOX Sports App.

Since 1988, the AL has dominated the ASG, going 27–7–1 in that span.

Prior to last year's 3-2 win for the NL, the AL had won nine consecutive All-Star Games dating back to 2013.

Over the last four years, the ASG has been low scoring, with fewer than seven runs scored in each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per John Ewing, UNDERS are 13-4 in All-Star games since 2005.

The games have certainly been nail biters, with three of the last four Midsummer Classics decided by one run.

Let's check out the latest odds for the All Star Game via BetMGM as of July 12.

Moneyline:

AL: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33)

NL: +100 (bet $10 to win $20)

Total:

Over 8: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09)

Under 8: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09)

Spread:

AL -1.5: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50)

NL +1.5: -200 (bet $10 to win $15)

RELATED: The MLB All-Star Game starters have been announced

The AL will be led by the MLB home run leader and MVP favorite, Aaron Judge. He will be joined by third-year phenom Gunnar Henderson, as well as MLB batting average leader, Steven Kwan .

The NL will bring a star-studded roster with players like the Phillies' Bryce Harper, the Brewers' Christian Yelich, the Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani.

The Dodgers and Phillies, the top two win/loss records in the NL, have a combined 13 players in the big game.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers, on Tuesday, July 16. The game will be broadcasted live on FOX for the 25th time.

Follow FOXSports.com as the MLB odds unfold all season!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share