Major League Baseball
2023 World Series Game 2 postgame show: Watch A-Rod, Derek Jeter and Big Papi live online
2023 World Series Game 2 postgame show: Watch A-Rod, Derek Jeter and Big Papi live online

Updated Oct. 28, 2023 11:51 p.m. ET

The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Texas Rangers 9-1 in Game 2 of the World Series in Arlington, Texas. The series is now tied 1-1 and headed to Phoenix for the next three games.

Stay right here to watch a live, exclusively online postgame show featuring the MLB on FOX crew — Derek Jeter, David ‘Big Papi' Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez and Kevin Burkhardt — who will be joined on the field in Arlington by special guests. That show will then be followed by Flippin' Bats, featuring Ben Verlander and Alex Curry.

[2023 World Series Game 2 live updates]

