2023 World Series Game 2 live updates: Diamondbacks lead Rangers 2-1
The 2023 World Series continues Saturday with Game 2 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers!
The Rangers rallied to a stunning victory in Game 1, capped by Adolis García's 11th-inning walk-off home run. The epic blast was made possible by Corey Seager's mammoth game-tying two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth.
Tonight, the Diamondbacks look to even the series with Merrill Kelly taking the mound opposite the Rangers' Jordan Montgomery. Both pitchers are making their first World Series start.
We've got you covered with all the action, from top plays to the best pregame and postgame moments from the "MLB on FOX" crew.
Also be sure to check out the free exclusive "MLB on FOX" live postgame show streaming on the FOX Sports app, FOX Sports website, and social accounts following the conclusion of Game 2!
Check out the latest updates below!
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)
Cruising!
Montgomery cruised through the first two innings by allowing only one base runner on an infield single.
Dealing!
Kelly went three up, three down in the third inning as he made his way unscathed through the Rangers lineup.
Solo shot!
Gabriel Moreno hit a solo homer that put the Diamondbacks ahead 1-0 in the fourth. The D-backs tacked on another run in the fourth as Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s single drove in Tommy Pham.
Cutting the deficit!
Mitch Garver launched a solo shot in the fifth to cut the Diamondbacks lead in half 2-1.
Stay tuned for the latest updates!
Pregame Scene
Game 2 coverage begins!
Pham joins the crew
Ortiz dubs Seager "the cookie monster"
Ginkel discusses Carroll's emergence as a rookie
When worlds collide
Greg Olson from the "FOX NFL" crew made a surprise appearance on the pregame show.
Pregame predictions
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2023 World Series Game 1 highlights: Rangers beat Diamondbacks on Adolis García walk-off
Rangers or Diamondbacks? World Series predictions, 5 burning questions
2023 World Series odds: How to bet Diamondbacks-Rangers Game 1; pick, prediction
-
2023 World Series odds: Rangers remain World Series favorites after Game 1 win
World Series preview: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks — who's got the edge?
World Series Schedule: How to watch Game 1, Rangers vs. Phillies dates, TV channel
-
World Series matchup is a reminder of MLB's fast redemption
2023 World Series statistical preview: The important and improbable numbers you need to know
Rangers-Diamondbacks: Ben Verlander's World Series preview, prediction
-
2023 World Series Game 1 highlights: Rangers beat Diamondbacks on Adolis García walk-off
Rangers or Diamondbacks? World Series predictions, 5 burning questions
2023 World Series odds: How to bet Diamondbacks-Rangers Game 1; pick, prediction
-
2023 World Series odds: Rangers remain World Series favorites after Game 1 win
World Series preview: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks — who's got the edge?
World Series Schedule: How to watch Game 1, Rangers vs. Phillies dates, TV channel
-
World Series matchup is a reminder of MLB's fast redemption
2023 World Series statistical preview: The important and improbable numbers you need to know
Rangers-Diamondbacks: Ben Verlander's World Series preview, prediction