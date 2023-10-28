Major League Baseball 2023 World Series Game 2 live updates: Diamondbacks lead Rangers 2-1 Updated Oct. 28, 2023 9:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 World Series continues Saturday with Game 2 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers!

The Rangers rallied to a stunning victory in Game 1, capped by Adolis García's 11th-inning walk-off home run. The epic blast was made possible by Corey Seager's mammoth game-tying two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth.

Tonight, the Diamondbacks look to even the series with Merrill Kelly taking the mound opposite the Rangers' Jordan Montgomery. Both pitchers are making their first World Series start.

We've got you covered with all the action, from top plays to the best pregame and postgame moments from the "MLB on FOX" crew.

Also be sure to check out the free exclusive "MLB on FOX" live postgame show

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Cruising!

Montgomery cruised through the first two innings by allowing only one base runner on an infield single.

Dealing!

Kelly went three up, three down in the third inning as he made his way unscathed through the Rangers lineup.

Solo shot!

Gabriel Moreno hit a solo homer that put the Diamondbacks ahead 1-0 in the fourth. The D-backs tacked on another run in the fourth as Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s single drove in Tommy Pham.

Cutting the deficit!

Mitch Garver launched a solo shot in the fifth to cut the Diamondbacks lead in half 2-1.

Pregame Scene

Game 2 coverage begins!



Pham joins the crew

Ortiz dubs Seager "the cookie monster"

Ginkel discusses Carroll's emergence as a rookie

When worlds collide

Greg Olson from the "FOX NFL" crew made a surprise appearance on the pregame show.

Pregame predictions

