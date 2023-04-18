Major League Baseball 2023 MLB AL MVP odds on move; Favorites Ohtani, Judge go head-to-head Updated Apr. 18, 2023 12:58 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Last season, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge won the American League MVP, dethroning pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels.

The two MLB superstars will meet head-to-head for the first time this season on Tuesday as the Angels play New York in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The series will feature the top three AL MVP candidates at FOX Bet — don't forget about Angels outfielder Mike Trout, a three-time AL MVP.

Since the season started, the AL MVP odds have shifted. Let's dive into the movements and the current AL MVP odds.

Here are the top six players with the best odds to win AL MVP at FOX Bet:

Shohei Ohtani, Angels: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Aaron Judge, Yankees: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Mike Trout, Angles: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Yordan Alvarez, Astros: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

RELATED: Complete list of AL MVP odds

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Judge speaks about his record-breaking season Aaron Judge spoke with Alex Rodriguez on his record-breaking season and hopes for the New York Yankees this year.

Ohtani started the season as the favorite to win AL MVP at FOX Bet at +220. His odds to win the award have since shortened (+125), thanks to his hot start.

In four starts (including Monday's rain-delayed game), Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.86 ERA in 21 innings pitched.

Ohtani is hitting .298 with three home runs and nine RBIs with a .491 slugging percentage in his first 15 games.

Ohtani is coming off a standout performance for Japan at the World Baseball Classic. Ohtani was named tournament MVP after batting .435 and having a 1.86 ERA, earning the save in the title game against the United States.

When it comes to Judge's MVP odds, the number has remained steady since the start of the season at +700.

Judge is hitting .286 with five home runs, eight RBIs and a .589 slugging percentage. He is tied for sixth in the American League in homers.

Shohei Ohtani & Matt Chapman headline Ben's MVP race Ben Verlander gives his Top 5 weekly MVP update.

Last season against the Yankees, Ohtani hit .292 with two doubles, two home runs, five RBIs and a .625 slugging percentage.

He hit .247 in April but got hot in the summer, hitting .317 in August and .313 in September.

On the flip side, Judge hit .316 with three home runs, seven walks, six RBIs and a .789 slugging percentage against the Angels.

Judge started teeing off in May, hitting 12 home runs that month, 11 in June and 13 more in July en route to his Yankees record 62 homers.

Ohtani hit .273 with 34 homers, 95 RBIs and a .519 slugging percentage last season to go with a 15-9 pitching record in 28 starts with a 2.33 ERA. In 166 innings pitched, he struck out 219 and walked 44. Despite Ohtani's big season, the Angels finished 73-89.

Judge finished the season with 131 RBIs, a .311 batting average and a .686 slugging percentage last season. He received 28 first-place votes for MVP, with Ohtani getting the other two.

Want to place a bet on who will win the AL MVP this season? Head over to FOX Bet for all your MLB betting action.

Top stories from FOX Sports

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share