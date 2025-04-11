PGA Tour
2025 Masters projected cut: Tracker, cut line
The 2025 Masters are underway, with the first round in the books and second-round play underway on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club. While stars like Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau are drawing plenty of attention as they battle for position at the year’s first major, the drama around who will make it to the weekend is just as intriguing.

Only the top 50 players on the leaderboard, including ties, will advance to the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday. The tournament began Thursday with a field of 95 golfers. Among those in danger of missing the cut after the opening round are big names like Phil Mickelson and Billy Horschel. However, with plenty of golf still to be played, the projected cut line remains fluid. Here are updates on the current cut line at the Masters, including what golfers could miss the weekend in 2025:

Where did the cut line fall last year?

Here's where the cut line fell in the most recent Masters tournaments:

  • 2024: +6
  • 2023: +3
  • 2022: +4
  • 2021: +3
  • 2020: E
  • 2019: +3
  • 2018: +5

What is the 2025 Masters projected cut line?

There's plenty of time for movement, but around noon ET the cut line was at +1. However, it could shift all the way to +3. Stay updated with the latest projections on PGA's website.

Masters 2025 cut line: Golfers to watch

Some of the most popular golfers hovering around the current cut line are below:

How can I watch the 2025 Masters? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 Masters will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch the Masters on CBS and ESPN. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

  • Wednesday, April 9: Par 3 Contest 2-4 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Thursday, April 10: 3-7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Friday, April 11: 3-7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Saturday, April 12: 2-7 p.m. ET (CBS)
  • Sunday, April 13: 2-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

How can I stream the 2025 Masters or watch without cable?

The 2025 Masters can be streamed on Masters.com, the Masters App, Paramount+ and ESPN+.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the Masters on your local CBS station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

