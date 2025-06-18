PGA Tour 2025 Travelers Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler Clear Favorite Updated Jun. 18, 2025 6:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Travelers Championship tees off on Thursday, June 19 and there's a clear favorite leading the field.

Scottie Scheffler is first on the board at +300, and the second-closest golfer is Rory McIlroy at a somewhat distant +1200.

So who will win the purse this weekend at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut?

Let's take a look at the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 18.

Travelers Championship 2025 (Win Only)

Scottie Scheffler: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Rory McIlroy: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Xander Schauffele: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Collin Morikawa: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Ludvig Aberg: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Justin Thomas: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Viktor Hovland: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Sepp Straka: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Robert MacIntyre: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Sam Burns: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Keegan Bradley: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Russell Henley: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Shane Lowry: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Cameron Young: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Daniel Berger: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Jordan Spieth: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

J.J. Spaun: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Ben Griffin: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Maverick McNealy: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Aaron Rai: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Hideki Matsuyama: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Si Woo Kim: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Scottie Scheffler at +300 is atop of the oddsboard to win it all. Not only is he the favorite, but Scheffler comes into the weekend as the defending Travelers champion. In 2024, he captured the win after a thrilling one-hole playoff against Tom Kim.

Second on the board is Rory McIlroy at +1200. McIlroy's year started off on a high note with his dramatic win at the Masters, but in two of his last three starts, he's finished T-47 or worse.

Rounding out the top three is Xander Schauffele at +1600. The two-time major champion comes into this weekend after shooting a final score of +6 and tying for 12th in the U.S. Open.

Further down the board is long shot Hideki Matsuyama at +6000. He comes into Travelers Championship weekend on the heels of a 42nd-place finish at Oakmont.



