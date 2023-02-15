Golf - PGA - The Genesis Invitational - 2/16/2023 2023 Genesis Invitational odds, Tiger Woods lines, best bets 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Two years after Tiger Woods' serious car crash that resulted in significant leg and ankle injuries, he will tee it up this week at the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

It will be Tiger's first competitive round since The Open in July when he missed the cut at St. Andrews in Scotland.

Think Tiger is at Riviera to wave to the crowd, shake hands with sponsors and serve as an ambassador for golf? Nope, the 47-year-old is there to bring home the trophy on Sunday.

"I would not have put myself out here if I didn't think I could beat these guys," Tiger said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what are Tiger's chances of winning? Placing in the top 10? Missing the cut? Let's answer all of those from a betting perspective.

"At +11000, Tiger is certainly a long shot to win the tournament," FOX Bet Senior Trading Operations Manager Dylan Brossman said. "In fact, he has the same odds to finish in the top 10 (+1000) as Scottie Scheffler has to win the whole thing. Riviera is a notoriously difficult track and one that Tiger has not had much success at. With 23 of the top 25 golfers in the field, simply making the cut at The Genesis would be a win for Tiger."

There is some value in other wagers on Tiger, Brossman said. FOX Bet is offering a Bet Boost on Tiger making the cut, paying +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total) if Woods plays into the weekend.

"If Tiger can make the cut, I will be watching closely to see how his body is holding up," Brossman said. "If he looks physically fit, perhaps his experience at Riviera can propel him up into the Top 20."

Despite the questions about his game being in form, bettors still love placing their money on the 15-time major champion, BetMGM Sports Trader Tristan Davis said.

"Bets are flying in on Tiger at +15000," Davis said. "People will be looking for a juicy price for him to make the cut as well; both markets will likely be big liabilities for BetMGM."

Tiger played just nine competitive rounds in 2022 as he was recovering from the car accident. Woods withdrew from the Hero World Challenge in December due to plantar fasciitis but played – using a cart – along with his son Charlie at the two-round PNC Father/Son Championship, where they tied for eighth.

Here's a look at various ways to bet on Woods at the tournament, plus outright lines to win it all via FOX Bet.

GENESIS OPEN ODDS *

Jon Rahm +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Rory McIlroy +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Scottie Scheffler +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Justin Thomas +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Xander Schauffele +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Tony Finau +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Max Homa +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Collin Morikawa +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Patrick Cantlay +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Viktor Hovland +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Sungjae Im +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jordan Spieth +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Sam Burns +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Cameron Young +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jason Day +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Will Zalatoris +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Tom Kim +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Hideki Matsuyama +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Tyrrell Hatton +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Adam Scott +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Keegan Bradley +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Rickie Fowler +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Justin Rose +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Sahith Theegala +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

TIGER WOODS' ODDS TO WIN

+11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

DOES TIGER WOODS MAKE CUT?

Yes (triple money bonus) +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

DOES TIGER WOODS LEAD AFTER FIRST ROUND?

+6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

TIGER WOODS PLACE IN TOURNAMENT

Top 5: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Top 10: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Top 20: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

COMPLETE ODDS LIST (at FOX BET)

*odds as of 2/15/2023

Tiger has an extra incentive to play well this week. Riviera is one of his favorite courses, and he made his PGA Tour debut there in 1992 as a 16-year-old high school sophomore on a sponsor exemption.

Woods has hosted the tournament since 2017. Tiger has played at Riviera 13 times as a professional but has yet to win there, finishing second once and in the top 10 three times. Will this be the weekend he breaks through?

Brossman shared his thoughts on how to bet Tiger.

"Take the boost," the oddsmaker stated. "Tiger will string together two solid days to get him into the weekend, but his body will not hold up for a full four days."

As for who else to sprinkle a few bucks on? Brossman shared his best bets.

"I’m expecting a big bounce back from Patrick Cantlay; getting a top-5 golfer (fifth in OWGR) at 25-1 is difficult to pass on," the golf enthusiast explained. "Cantlay ranks first in GIR %, which should serve him nicely at Riviera."

PICK: Tiger Woods makes the cut (+200 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $30 Bet Boost)

PICK: Patrick Cantlay (+2200 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $230 total)

PICK: Will Zalatoris to place in top 5 (+700 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $80 total)

PICK: Sungjae Im to place in top 10 (+250 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $35 total)

If you're ready to wager on Tiger Woods at Riviera, head over to FOX Bet to get your wagers in now!

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from Golf - PGA - The Genesis Invitational - 2/16/2023 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

share