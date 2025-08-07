College Football Top 10 QBs Heading Into 2025 College Football Season Published Aug. 8, 2025 2:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 0 of college football is rapidly approaching, meaning we can officially debate teams' rosters. There are no more transfers to impact teams this season, depth charts are more settled and we can zero in on the most important position in sports — quarterback.

There has been a lot of movement in the offseason with QBs heading to different schools, as well as some recruits coming into the fold for programs. Heck, some are growing through the program and are moving up the depth chart just from graduations in front of them.

Whatever the reason, we can now officially rank QBs with a reasonable guess as to what they are walking into, team and conference-wise.

So, here are the 10 best quarterbacks entering the 2025 college football season, according to FOX Sports Research.

Top 10 Quarterbacks Entering 2025 College Football Season

Josh Hoover threw for nearly 4,000 yards in his breakout 2024. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last season was something of a breakout campaign for Hoover, when he tossed 27 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Moreover, he nearly hit 4,000 yards, finishing just 51 short of that number. That yardage mark was seventh among all QBs last season and his 303.8 pass yards per game was sixth in the nation. The one concern is his ball control. He lost six fumbles a year ago. Overall, he had four games with multiple turnovers, something TCU can ill-afford if they want to compete in the Big 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ball protection is important, but Leavitt has to throw more touchdowns to move up this list. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

After putting up 24 passing touchdowns as a redshirt freshman with the Sun Devils, Leavitt is ready to jump to the next level. Although his 24 passing TDs don't wow you, he only had six interceptions and didn't lose any fumbles. If your QB can take care of the ball, you will always be in the game, but being in the game isn't going to cut it in 2025. If Arizona State is going to compete for another CFP berth, Leavitt will need to hit the 30 touchdown mark and keep his turnovers down.

Lagway has the potential to make this ranking look amazing in hindsight. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is a bet on the potential of Lagway more than anything. Last season, he didn't even throw 200 passes over the whole season and completed less than 60 percent of them. That is not going to get it done in the SEC, but the physical tools are remarkable. The potential showed up in a big way in the games against Ole Miss and Florida State last season when he combined for 406 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.

Beck spent 2024 with the Bulldogs at Georgia, but his 2025 will be with Miami. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Carson Beck joins the list from a new school this year with his transfer to the ACC to join Miami. Beck seemed like a sure-fire first-round pick a year ago, but things didn't quite go as expected. Even saying that, though, he put up some solid numbers. He threw for nearly 3,500 yards to go with 28 passing touchdowns. That was a solid season, but his 12 interceptions and three fumbles lost were a big problem. If he can control his turnovers – something that should be easier in a weaker conference – then he could be among the nation's best.

Allar came back to Penn State for one more shot at a national title. (Photo by Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Seemingly a lock to enter the NFL Draft after last season, Allar stunned everyone with his choice to return in hopes of pursuing a national title (and maybe becoming the No. 1 pick in 2026). Either way, Penn State lucked out big time. Last season, against tough competition in the new-look Big Ten, he combined for 30 touchdowns and had just nine turnovers. The key is playing within himself. Last season, Penn State was 10-0 when he had at least one passing touchdown and one or fewer interceptions.

LaNorris Sellers stayed at South Carolina, and good for the Gamecocks. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Famous for getting an enormous offer to leave South Carolina, Sellers decided to stay with the Gamecocks for 2025. This season, it's fair to expect him to take a massive leap forward. In 2024, South Carolina went 5-1 when he had multiple touchdown passes, something he no doubt will need to build upon if they are going to compete in the brutal SEC.

Mateer put up astounding numbers in 2024, but now he's in the SEC. Will he do it again? (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

A big transfer into the SEC, Mateer put up big numbers for Washington State last season, tossing 29 touchdowns to go with 15 rushing touchdowns. A combined 44 touchdowns? To give that context, he was the only QB last season to have at least 25 passing touchdowns AND double-digit rushing touchdowns. That is a ridiculous number, but now he gets tested in the SEC with the Sooners.

If Nussmeier can cut down on the interceptions, 2025 is going to be something else. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

No doubt, one of the favorites for a Heisman bid is Garrett Nussmeier, who finished tied for 10th in the nation last season with 29 passing touchdowns and is playing in an offense that is very friendly to QBs. Moreover, he was one of just six quarterbacks in the country to post 4,000 or more passing yards, something he should have no problem doing again. His 12 interceptions are a concern, but if he can lower that to single digits, it could be a special year.

Manning has a chance to turn the potential he flashed into 2024 into serious production for Texas. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Arch is perhaps the most talked-about college QB ever, with the amount of experience he has, but he has talent. There is no denying it. Coach Steve Sarkisian is the perfect coach to work with Manning, and we got a glimpse of his potential, most recently in the team's fifth game last year against Mississippi State, when he passed for 325 yards with two passing touchdowns and completed 84 percent of his passes. If he can build on that early, he could take the No. 1 spot.

Could a Heisman be in Klubnik's future? (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Speaking of gaudy numbers, Klubnik threw for 36 passing touchdowns and added seven rushing touchdowns to his numbers last season. That placed him third in the entire country in touchdowns responsible for, while also only throwing six interceptions. He took care of the ball and was still able to sling it all over. If he can match that or surpass that this year, Clemson has a great shot at a CFP berth, and an excellent chance at the Heisman.

Honorable Mentions:

Check out all of our Daily Rankers .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share