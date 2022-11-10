Michigan, Texas among Power 5 teams that control their own destiny
At this point in the 2022 college football season, teams that are in contention for a conference title have a pretty good idea of how everything needs to play out.
Heading into Week 11 of the campaign, there are 11 Power 5 teams that control their own destiny in pursuit of a conference championship. FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt broke down each conference and examined the teams that control their own path on a recent episode of his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show."
Here is a look at Klatt’s list, with a heavy focus on both the Big 12 and Pac-12.
No. 10 Clemson
Record: 8-1 (6-0)
Remaining schedule: vs. Louisville, vs. Miami, vs. South Carolina
No. 15 North Carolina
Record: 8-1 (5-0)
Remaining schedule: at Wake Forest, vs. Georgia Tech, vs. No. 16 NC State
What Klatt says: "You have to discount the ACC. Clemson and North Carolina basically have nothing in front of them. They’re going to play for the conference championship."
Baylor
Record: 6-3 (4-2)
Remaining schedule: vs. No. 19 Kansas State, vs. No. 4 TCU, at No. 18 Texas
No. 4 TCU
Record: 9-0 (6-0)
Remaining schedule: at No. 18 Texas, at Baylor, vs. Iowa State
No. 18 Texas
Record: 6-3 (4-2)
Remaining schedule: vs. No. 4 TCU, at Kansas, vs. Baylor
What Klatt says: "You cannot be the University of Texas and be a program that we all think you should be, and not go to the conference championship game when your biggest rival — and the only other real threat from a recruit sense — Oklahoma, is down. The schedule is perfectly set up for them. There is no excuse. Texas needs to play for a conference championship. They’ve got the schedule, and now they’ve got to get it done."
No. 2 Ohio State
Record: 9-0 (6-0)
Remaining schedule: vs. Indiana, at Maryland, vs. No. 3 Michigan
No. 3 Michigan
Record: 9-0 (6-0)
Remaining schedule: vs. Nebraska, vs. No. 21 Illinois, at No. 2 Ohio State
No. 21 Illinois
Record: 7-2 (4-2)
Remaining schedule: vs. Purdue, at No. 3 Michigan, at Northwestern
What Klatt says: "This one is very obvious. Ohio State is going to play Michigan. Michigan is going to play Ohio State. Illinois has Purdue, Michigan (and Northwestern) remaining."
No. 6 Oregon
Record: 8-1 (6-0)
Remaining schedule: vs. No. 25 Washington, vs. No. 13 Utah, at Oregon State
What Klatt says: "Of the remaining contenders in the Pac-12, Oregon has by far the toughest road. Those are three very difficult games. They’re going to have to play really well to win them. Oregon is up against it. Two of three at home, which should bode well for them seeing they’ve won 23 straight at Autzen Stadium."
No. 1 Georgia
Record: 9-0 (6-0)
Remaining schedule: at Mississippi State, at No. 24 Kentucky, vs. Georgia Tech
No. 7 LSU
Record: 7-2 (5-1)
Remaining schedule: at Arkansas, vs. UAB, at Texas A&M
What Klatt says: "Georgia and LSU have fairly straightforward paths. There is not much in front of them in order to get to that game in Atlanta."