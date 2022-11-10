College Football Michigan, Texas among Power 5 teams that control their own destiny 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

At this point in the 2022 college football season, teams that are in contention for a conference title have a pretty good idea of how everything needs to play out.

Heading into Week 11 of the campaign, there are 11 Power 5 teams that control their own destiny in pursuit of a conference championship. FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt broke down each conference and examined the teams that control their own path on a recent episode of his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show."

Georgia, Ohio State, among teams that control destiny Joel Klatt discusses the Power 5 teams that control their own path to conference championship games.

Here is a look at Klatt’s list, with a heavy focus on both the Big 12 and Pac-12.

ACC

No. 10 Clemson

Record: 8-1 (6-0)

Remaining schedule: vs. Louisville, vs. Miami, vs. South Carolina

No. 15 North Carolina

Record: 8-1 (5-0)

Remaining schedule: at Wake Forest, vs. Georgia Tech, vs. No. 16 NC State

What Klatt says: "You have to discount the ACC. Clemson and North Carolina basically have nothing in front of them. They’re going to play for the conference championship."

BIG 12

Baylor

Record: 6-3 (4-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. No. 19 Kansas State, vs. No. 4 TCU, at No. 18 Texas

No. 4 TCU

Record: 9-0 (6-0)

Remaining schedule: at No. 18 Texas, at Baylor, vs. Iowa State

No. 18 Texas

Record: 6-3 (4-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. No. 4 TCU, at Kansas, vs. Baylor

What Klatt says: "You cannot be the University of Texas and be a program that we all think you should be, and not go to the conference championship game when your biggest rival — and the only other real threat from a recruit sense — Oklahoma, is down. The schedule is perfectly set up for them. There is no excuse. Texas needs to play for a conference championship. They’ve got the schedule, and now they’ve got to get it done."

BIG TEN

No. 2 Ohio State

Record: 9-0 (6-0)

Remaining schedule: vs. Indiana, at Maryland, vs. No. 3 Michigan

No. 3 Michigan

Record: 9-0 (6-0)

Remaining schedule: vs. Nebraska, vs. No. 21 Illinois, at No. 2 Ohio State

No. 21 Illinois

Record: 7-2 (4-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Purdue, at No. 3 Michigan, at Northwestern

What Klatt says: "This one is very obvious. Ohio State is going to play Michigan. Michigan is going to play Ohio State. Illinois has Purdue, Michigan (and Northwestern) remaining."

Michigan, Ohio State and more Joel Klatt answers questions about Big Ten teams making the playoffs, Ohio State being able to fix its run game, and more.

PAC-12

No. 6 Oregon

Record: 8-1 (6-0)

Remaining schedule: vs. No. 25 Washington, vs. No. 13 Utah, at Oregon State

What Klatt says: "Of the remaining contenders in the Pac-12, Oregon has by far the toughest road. Those are three very difficult games. They’re going to have to play really well to win them. Oregon is up against it. Two of three at home, which should bode well for them seeing they’ve won 23 straight at Autzen Stadium."

SEC

No. 1 Georgia

Record: 9-0 (6-0)

Remaining schedule: at Mississippi State, at No. 24 Kentucky, vs. Georgia Tech

No. 7 LSU

Record: 7-2 (5-1)

Remaining schedule: at Arkansas, vs. UAB, at Texas A&M

What Klatt says: "Georgia and LSU have fairly straightforward paths. There is not much in front of them in order to get to that game in Atlanta."

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more