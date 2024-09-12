College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 3 picks Updated Sep. 12, 2024 6:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 3 of the college football season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on Week 3, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the most PASSING TOUCHDOWNS?

Garrett Nussmeier, Carson Beck, Noah Fifita, Jalen Milroe

All four of these quarterbacks have the ability to air it out, but I like Beck to continue his hot streak. He's thrown seven touchdown passes in two games, and tossed five (a school record) last week against Tennessee Tech. He's yet to throw an interception and is facing a Kentucky team that gave up 31 points against a mediocre South Carolina squad. Milroe is a sneaky good pick here as well, as Wisconsin has squeaked out wins against lesser opponents in Western Michigan and South Dakota. Fifita is a prolific passer but faces a stingy Kansas State defense in what should be a great game.

Prediction: Carson Beck

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Oregon, Oregon State, Notre Dame, Purdue

Oregon is another team that hasn't looked as impressive as people expected, but they undoubtedly have the best offense among this group. They're averaging 30.5 points per game, and I expect preseason Heisman favorite Dillon Gabriel to up his play in an early rivalry matchup. It's not like he's played poorly, as his 311.5 pass yards per game ranks 11th out of all Power 4 quarterbacks. Notre Dame's offense looked stagnant in their upset loss against Northern Illinois last week, and I think Purdue's defense makes this a low-scoring affair behind Ryan Walters' impressive scheme. The Ducks seem like the way to go.

Prediction: Oregon, Oregon State, Notre Dame, Purdue

3. Who will have the most RUSHING YARDS?

Kaleb Johnson, RJ Harvey, Dylan Sampson, Jam Griffin

This might be my favorite pick of all, as Kaleb Johnson is one of the most electric players in all of college football. The Iowa running back has been on an absolute tear this year, ranking fourth in the country in rush yards (306) and tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (4). Troy is 0-2 this season and has allowed over 200 rushing yards in both of their losses. Dylan Sampson could be the play here as well as he also faces an 0-2 opponent in Kent State, but there's no way I'm picking against Johnson after what I've seen through two weeks of play.

Prediction: Kaleb Johnson

4. Which team will WIN ON THE ROAD this week?

UCF, Boston College, Indiana, None (UCF, Boston College, Indiana all lose on the road)

Everyone loves Boston College after opening the season with a win against then tenth ranked Florida State, but I think that says more about the Seminoles than the Eagles. Missouri is a legitimate playoff contender that has arguably the best receiver in the country in Luther Burden III, so I don't think they go into Columbia and squeeze out a victory. I like the Hoosiers to go into the Rose Bowl and take down a Bruins team that looked very beatable in their opener against Hawaii. Indiana is in year one under Curt Cignetti, the man responsible for all the noise that James Madison made in the last few years. They put up 77 points against Western Illinois last week and took down Florida International with ease in a 31-7 victory. UCLA managed just 16 points in a three-point win over Hawaii, and might be even more rusty coming off a bye week. I like the Hoosiers to win easily.

Prediction: Indiana

5. Order the players by who will have the most RECEPTIONS (from highest to lowest)

Theo Wease Jr., Brennan Presley, Josh Kelly, Travis Hunter

This is a really hard choice as all four of these guys can ball, but Travis Hunter is tough to pick against. This is also somewhat of a revenge game for him, as he sustained a lacerated liver after a late hit from one of Colorado State's players in last year's game. There's already been a lot of chirping between players on both sides ahead of this rivalry matchup, and I expect Hunter to perform on the biggest stage as he's done on most occasions throughout his career. Josh Kelly might be worth considering here too, as he ranks tenth in the country in receiving yards and faces North Texas, but it's worth mentioning the Mean Green are 2-0.

Prediction: Travis Hunter, Josh Kelly, Theo Wease Jr., Brennan Presley

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Alabama wins by 16 points or more OR Wisconsin wins or losses by 15 points or fewer

Alabama looked shaky against South Florida last week, but to be fair, in 2023, that game was an even closer affair under Nick Saban with the Tide winning 17-3. Kalen DeBoer's squad generated a few explosive plays late in the game that resulted in a comfortable 42-16 victory in Tuscaloosa this past weekend. As mentioned earlier, Wisconsin has not looked great, beating Western Michigan and South Dakota by just 14 points each. When looking at their schedule, I think it's arguable that the Badgers won't see a more talented front seven than they will this Saturday, with players like LT Overton, Damon Payne, Jihaad Campbell, and Quandarrius Robinson all capable of consistently rushing the passer. The Tide should roll here, no pun intended.

Prediction: Alabama wins by 16 points or more



Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

