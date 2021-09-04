College Football College football Week 1 top moments: Penn State-Wisconsin, Georgia-Clemson, more 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College football is back!

Saturday brings you a full slate of games, highlighted by four matchups between ranked teams.

Let's get right to it.

Here are the top moments from Saturday's action:

No. 19 Penn State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin

The Badgers and Nittany Lions brought the energy for kickoff of the early game on FOX.

Defenses were dominating early, with the game still scoreless midway through the first quarter. Penn State just missed a key turnover as Arnold Ebiketie disrupted the Wisconsin passing game.

After a scoreless first quarter, Wisconsin looked like it would break the deadlock with a short field goal early in the second – but Ebiketie again had other ideas.

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Tulane

The Green Wave shocked the Sooners by getting on the board first in this one.

That score came after Tulane had picked off star Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler.

After Oklahoma tied the score at 7-7, Tulane showed it wasn't going to go away quietly by coming right back for a running TD that put the Green Wave back on top.

Rattler, who hit 10 of his first 11 passes for 137 yards, led the Sooners on a five-play, 75-yard drive that tied it at 14-14. A 48-yard catch and run by Marvin Mims put OU on the doorstep.

The scoring continued early in the second quarter as OU marched 84 yards for a go-ahead touchdown on Kennedy Brooks' fourth-down run from the 1.

A Must-See Moment

This one didn't count, but the amazing grab by Michigan's Ronnie Bell against Western Michigan is definitely a highlight that you gotta see.

