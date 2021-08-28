College Football College Football Week 0: Top plays from Saturday's games 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College football is finally here!

Week 0 of the new season kicked off with five games Saturday, starting with the Nebraska Cornhuskers visiting the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Big Ten showdown on FOX.

The Fighting Illini held off a late push from the Cornhuskers, winning 30-22.

Later, the UCLA Bruins took on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to keep the momentum going. The day's other games featured UConn at Fresno State, UTEP at New Mexico State and Southern Utah at San Jose State.

Let's hear it for college football!

Here are the top moments from Saturday:

Illinois Fighting Illini 30, Nebraska Cornhuskers 22

The Illini wasted little time getting things going.

For more up-to-date news on all things Illini, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

And their special teams were bringing it early.

Now, that isn't to say the Cornhuskers were going easy on them.

For more up-to-date news on all things Cornhuskers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Raise your hand if you had the first points of the 2021 season coming via safety.

The Illini started heating up on the ground late in the first quarter …

… but it was the Huskers who brought fans the first touchdown of the 2021 season early in the second.

Many eyes were on Huskers QB Adrian Martinez in this matchup. He got things going to set up a Nebraska field goal.

Late in the half, the Illini worked their way down the field to even the score.

Things got a little wild in the final minute before the break. The Illini were driving again, but the Nebraska defense said no.

Just a few seconds later, the Illinois defense returned the favor — and turned it into six points.

The Illini kept their momentum going in the third quarter, padding their lead with this TD.

Cue DJ Khaled: And another one!

The Illini scored once more after this incredible catch set up a first-and-goal.

Martinez finally swung the momentum back in Nebraska's direction by breaking off for this run to make it 30-16.

The positive momentum for Martinez carried into the fourth quarter as well, with a touchdown pass to make it 30-22.

But for the second time in the game, the Cornhuskers missed a second extra-point attempt.

Ultimately the Fighting Illini would hold on to win 30-22 to start their season 1-0.

Fresno State Bulldogs 45, Uconn Huskies 0

Meanwhile, UConn and Fresno State kicked things off on the West Coast.

For more up-to-date news on all things Huskies, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The first points of the game belonged to the Fresno State defense.

And it was all Bulldogs from there.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bulldogs, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Some Bulldogs were even breaking records.

The Huskies simply had no answer for the Fresno State offense.

The Bulldogs offense didn't slow down in the fourth quarter either, continuing to put points on the board.

This one was never in doubt, with Fresno State pitching a shutout en route to a 45-0 win.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at UCLA Bruins

The Rose Bowl played host to the third game of Week 0.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bruins, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

With the help of an interception, two quick first-quarter touchdowns had UCLA up 17-0.

There was no slowing down Zach Charbonnet in the first half, with the running back scoring a second touchdown.

No, this isn't a replay – it's a third first-half touchdown from Charbonnet, which pushed his rushing yard total to 106 yards as well.

For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.