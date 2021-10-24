College football rankings: Idle Georgia stays No. 1, Cincinnati, Oklahoma climb in RJ Young's Top 25
By RJ Young
FOX Sports College Football Writer
Editor’s note: Every Sunday morning during the college football season, RJ Young will release his updated Top 25 rankings.
AP-ranked No. 18 North Carolina State, No. 14 Coastal Carolina, No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 7 Penn State all caught losses to unranked opponents this week.
As we get closer to the College Football Playoff rankings release date, I think those losses should matter as much as those suffered earlier in the season by other Top-25 teams.
While Ohio State looks like it possesses the offense most capable of penetrating the Georgia defense, the Buckeyes’ loss to Oregon in Week 2 also needs to matter.
And while Oklahoma is 8-0 for the first time since 2004, the Sooners don’t look like a team that might challenge in the Playoff this season.
However, winning is winning.
While I acknowledge Group of 5 programs San Diego State, Texas San-Antonio and Southern Methodist do not look like teams that could beat Alabama, which has a loss, I also picked the Buckeyes to beat the Ducks, the Tide to beat Texas A&M and Iowa to beat Purdue.
Those games were played, and the results were reflected on the scoreboard. The result needs to matter more than my or your opinion, and that is how I create my rankings: using rationality and reason.
1. How many AP Top-25 teams (ranked at the time of the matchup) a team has beaten.
2. A premium placed on being undefeated. Power 5 teams, more than likely, play tougher schedules than Group of 5 teams.
3. Being undefeated supersedes strength of schedule, with the belief that winning every game is more difficult than losing a game to a good football team.
4. Results, résumé and winning matter. When two teams have identical résumés, that's when the eye test becomes necessary.
Here are my Top-25 teams in the country for Week 8:
1. Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)
Idle
Top-25 wins: four
2. Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0)
Defeated Navy 27-20
Top-25 wins: one
3. Oklahoma Sooners (8-0)
Defeated Kansas 35-23
Top-25 wins: one
4. Michigan State Spartans (7-0)
Idle
Top-25 wins: one
5. Michigan Wolverines (7-0)
Defeated Northwestern 33-7
Top-25 wins: zero
6. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0)
Defeated Army 70-56
Top-25 wins: zero
7. San Diego State Aztecs (7-0)
Defeated Air Force 20-14
SDSU has two wins against Power 5 teams whereas SMU has just one (TCU), and UTSA has one (Illinois).
Top-25 wins: zero
8. SMU Mustangs (7-0)
Defeated Tulane 55-26
Top-25 wins: zero
9. UTSA Roadrunners (8-0)
Defeated Louisiana Tech 45-16
Top-25 wins: zero
10. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
Defeated Tennessee 52-24
Top-25 wins: three
11. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1)
Idle
Top-25 wins: three
12. Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1)
Lost to Iowa State 24-21
Top-25 wins: three
13. Baylor Bears (6-1)
Idle
Top-25 wins: two
14. Kentucky Wildcats (6-1)
Idle
Top-25 wins: one
15. Ole Miss Rebels (6-1)
Defeated LSU 31-17
Top-25 wins: one
16. Oregon Ducks (6-1)
Defeated UCLA 34-31
Top-25 wins: one
17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1)
Defeated USC 31-16
Top-25 wins: one
18. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1)
Defeated Indiana 54-7
Top-25 wins: zero
19. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-1)
Lost to Appalachian State 30-27
Top-25 wins: zero
20. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2)
Lost to Illinois 20-18 (9 OTs)
Top-25 wins: two
21. Texas A&M Aggies (6-2)
Defeated South Carolina 44-14
Top-25 wins: one
22. Auburn Tigers (5-2)
Idle
Top-25 wins: one
23. BYU Cougars (6-2)
Defeated Washington 21-19
Top-25 wins: two
24. North Carolina State Wolfpack (5-2)
Lost to Miami 31-30
Top-25 wins: one
25. Fresno State Bulldogs (6-2)
Defeated Nevada 34-32
Top-25 wins: one
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young, and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube. He is not on a StepMill.