College Football College football odds Week 11: Top 25 early lines 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There are four undefeated teams remaining in college football heading into Week 11 of the season, with TCU (9-0) moving into the conversation for a College Football Playoff berth.

The Horned Frogs should get a tough test Saturday as they play at the No. 18 Texas Longhorns in a crucial Big 12 Conference showdown.

Here's everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 11 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET, teams ranked by Associated Press

FRIDAY'S GAME

Colorado at No. 8 USC (9:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: USC -34.5 (USC favored to win by more than 34.5 points, otherwise Colorado covers)

Moneyline: USC -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Colorado +1200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 66 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State (noon, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -40 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 40 points, otherwise Indiana covers)

Moneyline: No lines available

Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

Purdue at No. 21 Illinois (noon, ESPN2)

Point spread: Illinois -6.5 (Illinois favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)

Moneyline: Illinois -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Purdue +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Missouri at No. 5 Tennessee (noon, TV TBD)

Point spread: Tennessee -21 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 21 points, otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -1429 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.70 total); Missouri +650 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 LSU at Arkansas (noon, ESPN)

Point spread: LSU -3 (LSU favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)

Moneyline: LSU -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Arkansas +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 64 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -12 (Alabama favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise Ole Miss covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Ole Miss +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 64 points scored by both teams combined

Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Michigan -29 (Michigan favored to win by more than 29 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Nebraska +1200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Louisville at No. 12 Clemson (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Clemson -7 (Clemson favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Louisville covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Louisville +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Maryland at No. 14 Penn State (3:30 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Penn State -10.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Maryland covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Maryland +270 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Alabama is going to be just fine & Clemson is done Joel Klatt reacts to the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers' upset losses in Week 10.

No. 22 UCF at No. 16 Tulane (3:30 p.m., TV TBD)

Point spread: Tulane -2.5 (Tulane favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise UCF covers)

Moneyline: Tulane -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); UCF +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Boston College at No. 17 North Carolina State (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: North Carolina State -19.5 (North Carolina State favored to win by more than 19.5 points, otherwise Boston College covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina State -1667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Boston College +700 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 1 Georgia at Mississippi State (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia -16.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -769 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Mississippi State +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 23 Kansas State at Baylor (7 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Baylor -3 (Baylor favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)

Moneyline: Baylor -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Kansas State +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Washington at No. 6 Oregon (7 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Oregon -13.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Washington covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Washington +330 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 72 points scored by both teams combined

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Texas -7 (Texas favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise TCU covers)

Moneyline: Texas -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); TCU +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 65 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Wake Forest -3.5 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise North Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); North Carolina +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 76 points scored by both teams combined

No. 25 Florida State at Syracuse (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: Florida State -6.5 (Florida State favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Syracuse covers)

Moneyline: Florida State -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Syracuse +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Stanford at No. 13 Utah (10 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Utah -24 (Utah favored to win by more than 24 points, otherwise Stanford covers)

Moneyline: Utah -2000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Stanford +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona at No. 9 UCLA (10:30 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: UCLA -19.5 (UCLA favored to win by more than 19.5 points, otherwise Arizona covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -1250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.80 total); Arizona +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 77.5 points scored by both teams combined

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more