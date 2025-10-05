College Football AP Top 25: Ohio State Remains No. 1; Texas, Penn State Fall Out Completely Updated Oct. 5, 2025 2:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Miami (Fla.) moved back to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, Texas Tech has its highest ranking since 2008 and Penn State and Texas fell all the way out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2022 after the two top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents.

No. 1 Ohio State was dominant in its win over Minnesota, but its 40 first-place votes were its fewest since ascending to the top five weeks ago. The Hurricanes, who moved ahead of idle Oregon, went from receiving four first-place votes last week to 21 this week after winning at Florida State.

Miami also had been No. 2 two weeks ago following an open date and gave up that spot last week after Oregon's overtime win at Penn State.

Oregon, which received the other five first-place votes, was followed by idle No. 4 Ole Miss and No. 5 Texas A&M. The Aggies hammered Mississippi State and earned their highest ranking since Jimbo Fisher's 2021 team was No. 5 in early September.

Oklahoma slipped from No. 5 to No. 6 despite its 44-0 shutout of Kent State. Indiana, which had an open date, is No. 7 and No. 8 Alabama got a two-spot promotion for its 16-point win over Vanderbilt.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 9 Texas Tech, which won 35-11 at previously unbeaten Houston, cracked the top 10 for the first time since it was No. 8 in the final regular-season poll in 2008. Georgia moved up two spots to No. 10 after its win over Kentucky.

Texas was the AP's preseason No. 1 team and Penn State was No. 2. Both are now out of the rankings.

Penn State took one of the biggest falls in the 99-year history of the poll for its loss at previously winless UCLA a week after the Bruins fired their coach. The Nittany Lions had slipped from No. 2 to No. 7 following their loss to Oregon. They went to UCLA as 24.5-point favorites, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, and lost 42-37. Penn State is unranked for the first time since September 2022.

The plunge out of the Top 25 matched 1959 Oklahoma for the second-biggest drop out of the rankings, not counting preseason polls or the 2020 pandemic season. The '59 Sooners went from No. 2 to out of the Top 20 after losing their opener to Northwestern.

Texas lost at Ohio State as the preseason No. 1 and was No. 9 entering its game at Florida. The Longhorns' 29-21 loss at The Swamp sent them tumbling out of the Top 25. They hadn't been unranked since November 2022.

Before Sunday, the last time two top-10 teams fell out of the poll the same week was Sept. 16, 1986, when it happened to No. 8 Tennessee and No. 10 Ohio State.

Full top 25:

Conference call

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football

What did you think of this story?

share