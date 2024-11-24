College Football 2024 college football rankings: Notre Dame, ASU make big jump; Alabama, Ole Miss fall Updated Nov. 24, 2024 2:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ohio State proved its dominance with a resounding victory against an undefeated team at the Shoe. The only issue for the Buckeyes is that the team was Indiana — a program that hasn't ever been 10-0 and was ranked inside the top five for the first time ever in the College Football Playoff era. With a win next week against Michigan, Ohio State would clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game for a rematch with the Oregon Ducks on a neutral site.

No matter the outcome, the Big Ten title contenders should each be assured a spot in the 12-team playoff. But if Ohio State dispatches Michigan on Saturday and the Hoosiers beat Purdue, Indiana's CFP chances are still alive.

It would be difficult to imagine a scenario where the Hoosiers aren't one of the 12 teams playing in the playoff. Indiana's only loss this season was to an Ohio State team that has two top-five wins on its résumé, and one loss that happened to be to the No. 1 team in the country. Indiana has shown enough that it deserves a chance to play in the playoff, but Saturday was all about the Buckeyes, who look like a team capable of winning it all.

1. Oregon (11-0)

Week 13 result: Idle

2. Ohio State (10-1)

Week 13 result: Defeated Indiana, 38-15

In their most important game of the season, the Buckeyes dominated the Hoosiers, 38-15, after trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Buckeye defense finally saw its pass rush come alive with five sacks.

3. Texas (10-1)

Week 13 result: Defeated Kentucky, 31-14

The Longhorns put together a complete game as Quinn Ewers threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns, Quintrevion Wisner ran for 158 yards and a score, and Texas held Kentucky to just 232 yards of total offense.

4. Notre Dame (10-1)

Week 13 result: Defeated Army, 49-14

Jeremiyah Love could not be stopped as the Fighting Irish ran all over Army, ending the Black Knights' 13-game winning streak. Love ran for 130 yards and scored three total touchdowns, tying a program record with his 11th straight game with a rushing TD.

5. Penn State (10-1)

Week 13 result: Defeated Minnesota, 26-25

It wasn't always pretty, but Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions escaped Minnesota with a narrow one-point win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive and looking good. Allar passed for 244 yards and a touchdown, rushed for a score, and completed a clutch fourth-down pass to Tyler Warren with 26 seconds left to secure the win.

6. Indiana (10-1)

Week 13 result: Lost to Ohio State, 38-15

Kurtis Rourke had a miserable performance at the Shoe, completing just 8 of 18 passes for 68 yards. Indiana's offense looked utterly helpless against Jim Knowles' defense. The Hoosiers had just 151 yards of total offense and were held scoreless after their opening touchdown until they were able to punch in a score with just under two minutes left in the game.

7. Georgia (9-2)

Week 13 result: Defeated UMass, 59-21

In keeping with the grand SEC tradition of destroying a delicious assortment of cupcakes, Georgia beat the Minutemen like they'd fired their coach last week. Because they did. The Bulldogs return to their regular programming with Georgia Tech next before what they hope is a trip to the CFP for the sixth time in seven years.

8. SMU (10-1)

Week 13 result: Defeated Virginia, 33-7

The Mustangs remain undefeated in ACC play and clinched a spot in the ACC Championship in Year 1 as a member. And they're not even getting paid a revenue share for running roughshod over the Atlantic Coast.

9. Miami (Fla.) (10-1)

Week 13 result: Defeated Wake Forest, 42-14

The Hurricanes bounced back from their loss to Georgia Tech with a breakout performance from running back Jordan Lyle, who rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown. The Hurricanes put up 508 yards of total offense and held the Demon Deacons to just 193.

10. Tennessee (9-2)

Week 13 result: Defeated UTEP, 56-0

The Vols left no doubt in their win against the Miners, scoring 49 points in the first three quarters of their final non-conference game this season. Nico Iamaleava threw for 209 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

11. Arizona State (9-2)

Week 13 result: Defeated BYU, 28-23

The Sun Devils have quietly become one of the best turnaround stories in the country. Following a 3-9 season and a roster pillaged for players, Kenny Dillingham has ASU in position to play for the Big 12 title with a win against Arizona next week and clinch a 10-win season.

The Sun Devils are trying to become the first Power Conference program to play in a league title game after winning four or fewer games the year before, since 2013 Auburn.

12. Alabama (8-3)

Week 13 result: Lost to Oklahoma, 24-3

It was a day to forget for Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide. Alabama's dual-threat QB had his worst game of the season, completing just 11 of 26 passes for 164 yards with three interceptions. The Tide managed just 234 yards in the loss.

13. Boise State (10-1)

Week 13 result: Defeated Wyoming, 17-13

Ashton Jeanty continues to put up jaw-dropping numbers, running for 169 yards and a score in Boise State's narrow win over Wyoming. The Broncos clinched a spot in the Mountain West title game with the win.

14. Army (9-1)

Week 13 result: Lost to Notre Dame, 49-14

Army entered this game leading the country with 334.9 rushing yards per game. The Black Knights were held to just 207 rushing yards, and 145 of them came from QB Bryson Daily. Army has now lost 16 straight to the Irish.

15. Iowa State (9-2)

Week 13 result: Defeated Utah, 31-28

The Cyclones' Big 12 title game hopes are still alive following their second straight victory. Matt Campbell's team held the Utes to just 224 yards of offense in the win.

16. Clemson (9-2)

Week 13 result: Defeated The Citadel, 51-14

The Tigers scored 35 points in the first half and didn't allow a score until the third quarter in a cakewalk through an FCS cupcake.

17. Ole Miss (8-3)

Week 13 result: Lost to Florida, 24-17

With the loss, the Rebels' chances of making the College Football Playoff as an at-large team are all but finished. The return of Tre Harris didn't help an Ole Miss offense that struggled to score against a Florida team that has found its form with back-to-back wins against ranked opponents for the first time this season.

18. South Carolina (8-3)

Week 13 result: Defeated Wofford, 56-12

LaNorris Sellers completed 23 of 27 passes for 307 yards with three touchdowns and a pick. Dalevon Campbell notched five catches for 120 receiving yards for the Gamecocks, who scored 35 points in the second half.

19. BYU (9-2)

Week 13 result: Lost to Arizona State, 28-23

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. After starting off the year 9-0, the Cougars have lost two straight and now find themselves in a four-way tie atop the Big 12 standings. Jake Retzlaff threw for 297 yards and a touchdown, but also had two costly interceptions in the loss.

20. Texas A&M (8-3)

Week 13 result: Lost to Auburn, 43-41

The Aggies rallied from a 21-0 deficit to force overtime, but Marcel Reed's pass fell incomplete in the end zone in the fourth overtime as Auburn came out on top. Texas A&M is still alive for a bid in the SEC Championship Game, but an upcoming matchup against in-state rival Texas will be a challenging task.

21. Colorado (8-3)

Week 13 result: Lost to Kansas, 37-21

Coach Prime said it best: The Buffs controlled their own destiny and they "fumbled it." Travis Hunter was great, hauling in eight catches for 125 yards and two scores, but CU couldn't stop Kansas' rushing attack as Devin Neal rumbled for 207 yards and three touchdowns. The Buffs now need to beat Oklahoma State next week and get some help in order to play for the Big 12 championship.

22. Tulane (9-2)

Week 13 result: Idle

23. Missouri (8-3)

Week 13 result: Defeated Mississippi State, 39-20

Daylan Carnell returned a fumble 67 yards for a touchdown midway through the first quarter, and it was all Tigers after that. Brady Cook threw for 268 yards and a touchdown, while Marcus Carroll added three rushing scores as Missouri won its eighth game of the season.

24. Illinois (8-3)

Week 13 result: Idle

Luke Altmyer and the Fighting Illini pulled off an improbable win against Rutgers. Trailing by one point in the final seconds, Altmyer hit Pat Bryant for a 40-yard touchdown pass to seal the victory. Altmyer finished the game with 249 passing yards and two touchdowns.

25. UNLV (9-2)

Week 13 result: Defeated San Jose State, 27-16

With the victory over San Jose State, the Rebels matched their win total from last year in two fewer games and keep their hopes of competing for the Mountain West title alive. Jai'Den Thomas rushed for 135 yards and the go-ahead TD in the victory.

