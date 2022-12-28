College Basketball FS1 goes 'All-Access' with Sean Miller, Mike Anderson, as Xavier visits St. John's 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When No. 22 Xavier visits St. John’s on Wednesday night (9 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), the broadcast will feature a unique viewing experience and a look behind the curtain of the Musketeers and Red Storm programs.

That’s because Xavier head coach Sean Miller and St. John’s head coach Mike Anderson have agreed to be involved in FOX Sports’ latest edition of "All-Access." This commercial-free presentation will give exclusive, rarely-seen access inside every huddle, the locker rooms and interactions between the head coaches, players and officials that are rarely seen by a national audience. A concept started by FOX Sports and the Big East Conference in 2016, this series of broadcasts has provided a special look inside college basketball programs.

Miller, who is in the first year of his second stint at Xavier, has put the Musketeers back on the map and into the Top 25 with a 10-3 record on the season. His passionate personality should be interesting to watch on the sidelines as Xavier eyes a road win behind Souley Boum (17.3 points per game) and a top-10 offense in college basketball.

On the other side of the matchup, an 11-2 St. John’s team did what it needed to during non-conference play but has yet to notch a signature win for the résumé this season. Wednesday night offers a prime opportunity for the Red Storm to make a statement. The Johnnies have been powered by big man Joel Soriano, as well as a pair of transfers, David Jones (DePaul) and Andre Curbelo (Illinois). It will be interesting to see Anderson in action implementing the "40 minutes of hell" style that he adopted from his mentor, Nolan Richardson.

With both coaches wearing live microphones, it gives an already intriguing matchup at Carnesecca Arena even more juice.

The All-Access telecast on FS1 follows the 72nd meeting between No. 2 UConn and Villanova at 6:30 p.m. ET from Hartford. The Huskies are one of just three remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball. Coverage kicks off at 6 p.m. ET with FS1 College Hoops Extra ahead of the evening tripleheader, which will be capped off with Mountain West front-runner San Diego State hosting Air Force at 11 p.m. ET.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta .

