College Basketball
FS1 goes 'All-Access' with Sean Miller, Mike Anderson, as Xavier visits St. John's
College Basketball

FS1 goes 'All-Access' with Sean Miller, Mike Anderson, as Xavier visits St. John's

1 hour ago
John Fanta
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

When No. 22 Xavier visits St. John’s on Wednesday night (9 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), the broadcast will feature a unique viewing experience and a look behind the curtain of the Musketeers and Red Storm programs. 

That’s because Xavier head coach Sean Miller and St. John’s head coach Mike Anderson have agreed to be involved in FOX Sports’ latest edition of "All-Access." This commercial-free presentation will give exclusive, rarely-seen access inside every huddle, the locker rooms and interactions between the head coaches, players and officials that are rarely seen by a national audience. A concept started by FOX Sports and the Big East Conference in 2016, this series of broadcasts has provided a special look inside college basketball programs. 

Miller, who is in the first year of his second stint at Xavier, has put the Musketeers back on the map and into the Top 25 with a 10-3 record on the season. His passionate personality should be interesting to watch on the sidelines as Xavier eyes a road win behind Souley Boum (17.3 points per game) and a top-10 offense in college basketball.

On the other side of the matchup, an 11-2 St. John’s team did what it needed to during non-conference play but has yet to notch a signature win for the résumé this season. Wednesday night offers a prime opportunity for the Red Storm to make a statement. The Johnnies have been powered by big man Joel Soriano, as well as a pair of transfers, David Jones (DePaul) and Andre Curbelo (Illinois). It will be interesting to see Anderson in action implementing the "40 minutes of hell" style that he adopted from his mentor, Nolan Richardson.

With both coaches wearing live microphones, it gives an already intriguing matchup at Carnesecca Arena even more juice.

The All-Access telecast on FS1 follows the 72nd meeting between No. 2 UConn and Villanova at 6:30 p.m. ET from Hartford. The Huskies are one of just three remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball. Coverage kicks off at 6 p.m. ET with FS1 College Hoops Extra ahead of the evening tripleheader, which will be capped off with Mountain West front-runner San Diego State hosting Air Force at 11 p.m. ET.

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
8 teams from the preseason Top 25 still trying to meet expectations
College Basketball

8 teams from the preseason Top 25 still trying to meet expectations

1 day ago
No. 1 Purdue headlines AP Top 25; Miami leaps, UNC returns
College Basketball

No. 1 Purdue headlines AP Top 25; Miami leaps, UNC returns

1 day ago
College basketball power rankings: UConn, Arizona keep rolling
College Basketball

College basketball power rankings: UConn, Arizona keep rolling

2 days ago
Creighton vs. DePaul: Big East hoops takes center stage on Christmas Day
College Basketball

Creighton vs. DePaul: Big East hoops takes center stage on Christmas Day

4 days ago
College basketball tiers: Purdue, UConn, Arizona among top teams
College Basketball

College basketball tiers: Purdue, UConn, Arizona among top teams

5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes