Illinois holds No. 24 Rutgers scoreless for 10 minutes in 69-60 win
Illinois holds No. 24 Rutgers scoreless for 10 minutes in 69-60 win

2 hours ago

Coleman Hawkins scored 18 points and Illinois held No. 24 Rutgers scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the second half, rallying for a 69-60 win Saturday.

The Illinois (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) trailed 47-41 with 14 1/2 minutes left before Hawkins’ 3-pointer started a 19-0 run.

Rutgers (16-9, 8-6) missed 15 straight shots during its drought.

Hawkins hit four consecutive shots — including a 3 — and gave the Illini the lead for good at 48-47.

Matthew Mayer scored his first points and drew a foul at the 7:25 mark, hit the ensuing free throw and made a 3 a possession later to give Illinois a 60-47 cushion with 6:45 left. Oskar Palmquist finally hit a jumper to break the Rutgers slump.

Hawkins also had eight rebounds. Dain Dainja and Terrence Shannon Jr. each added 15 points for the Illini.

Caleb McConnell and Clifford Omoruyi scored 14 points apiece to lead the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers led 34-30 at halftime after Paul Mulcahy hit consecutive jumpers and Illinois missed its last six shots.

An 0-2 mark on the road this week after losing starter Mawot Mag to a torn ACL doesn’t spell doom for the Scarlet Knights, who are solidly in the Big Ten mix behind No. 1 Purdue. Coach Steve Pikiell’s group could bolster its NCAA Tournament résumé with a strong conference finish and a favorable schedule the rest of the way.

The Fighting Illini started slow after a bit of unexpected rest following the postponement of a home game against last-place Minnesota, but surged behind strong efforts from Hawkins and Dainja. The lockdown defense didn’t hurt, either.

Up next, Rutgers hosts struggling Nebraska on Tuesday, and Illinois visits Penn State on Tuesday.

Reporting by Associated Press.

