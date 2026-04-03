UConn's Geno Auriemma Rips Officiating, Confronts Dawn Staley in Final Four Loss

UConn's Geno Auriemma was not a happy man.

With the officiating. With his team's performance. With South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.

The Huskies coach ripped into the officiating crew during a live TV interview and then got into a heated argument with Staley in the final seconds of their 62-48 loss to the Gamecocks in the national semifinals of the women's Final Four on Friday night.

"There were six fouls called that quarter — all of them against us," Auriemma said on the broadcast. "And they’ve been beating the (expletive) out of our guys down there the entire game. I’m not making excuses, ’cause we haven’t been able to make a shot. But this is ridiculous.

"Their coach rants and raves on the sideline and calls the referee some names you don’t want to hear. And now we get 6-to-0, and I got a kid with a ripped jersey, and they go, ‘I didn’t see it.’ Come on, man. It’s for a national championship."

Auriemma wasn't finished showing his displeasure. The 72-year-old coach walked toward Staley in the final seconds of the game before the two had an angry exchange, with assistants having to get in between them.

Once the game finally ended, Auriemma slowly walked off the court and down the tunnel without shaking hands with the Gamecocks.

UConn's frustration boiled over after a brutal offensive night for the team's All-America combo of Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd. Strong finished with just 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting. Fudd scored eight on 3-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-9 from long range.

It's true that it was a physical game. Bodies were flying under the basket for the majority of the night for both teams. UConn was whistled for 17 fouls, while South Carolina was called for eight.

The problem for Strong and Fudd was they couldn't hit shots even when they had a little space to operate. And their teammates couldn't pick up the slack. UConn’s Kayleigh Heckel missed a layup late in the game and the broadcast showed her starting to cry walking back down court.

Teammates encouraged her and one even lifted her chin, but the damage was done.

UConn's 54-game winning streak is over.

Reporting by the Associated Press