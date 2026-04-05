National Championship Game: Latest on Michgan's Yaxel Lendeborg, UConn's Solo Ball

UConn and Michigan are dealing with some injury concerns to key players ahead of Monday night's national championship game, but Wolverines star Yaxel Lendeborg seems more likely to play than Huskies guard Solo Ball.

Ball missed Sunday's practice because of a sprained foot. He said he expects to play, but UConn head coach Dan Hurley said Ball's status is uncertain as his foot remains in a walking boot.

"Just doing everything I can to prepare for tomorrow," said Ball, who hurt his left foot when he got tangled with teammate Tarris Reed Jr. in the first half of UConn's semifinal win over Illinois. "So, it's a bump in the road, but I'm still going to play."

Lendeborg, meanwhile, hurt his left ankle and wore a protective brace covering his left knee in the second half of Saturday's 91-73 rout of Arizona. But the All-American has quickly stated that he'll play in Monday's game.

"Absolutely not," Lendeborg said when asked whether he would miss Monday night's game. "Unless I wake up and I get up and fall off my feet, I’m going to be in that game."

Ball was wearing a boot on his left foot less than 24 hours after playing 28 minutes and scoring 13 points in the 71-62 victory over the Illini. The Huskies advanced to their third national championship game in four years.

Ball said adrenaline helped him get through the rest of the game and "I'm doing everything I can to prepare" for the game against the Wolverines on Monday night.

Ball started all 38 games he's played, averaging 12.9 points. Coach Dan Hurley was noncommittal to whether his junior guard would play Monday night, saying he would know more about Ball's status after an MRI.

As for Lendeborg, he played five minutes in the first half before reinjuring his left ankle. Team officials later announced he had hurt his knee as well. But Lendeborg returned in the second half and made two key 3-pointers to propel the Wolverines to their first title game since 2018.

Michigan head coach Dusty May said that he's "sure" Lendeborg will give it a go and play against UConn on Monday.

"He played the second half like a 38-year-old at the YMCA," May told reporters of Lendeborg. "And a really good 38-year-old at the YMCA."

The Wolverines have lost four consecutive championship games since beating Seton Hall in overtime in 1989 for the school's only national title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.