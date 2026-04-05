UNC Head Coach Rumors: Who Will Be Tar Heels Next Head Coach?

Who will be the next head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels' men's basketball team? Nearly two weeks after the program fired Hubert Davis, there seems to be a lot of unknowns about who'll be the next head coach of one of college basketball's blue bloods.

Let's take a closer look at some of the rumored candidates to replace Davis, and who might remain in the running to become the next head coach of North Carolina.

Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls head coach

Donovan, who hasn't coached the college game in over a decade, might be the favorite to become UNC's next head coach. In fact, Donovan is one of the Tar Heels' primary targets, CBS Sports reported.

If UNC wants to hire Donovan, though, it might have to wait a little longer than it might like to. The Bulls' regular season doesn't end until April 12, which is several days after the transfer portal opens on April 7. But there have been hot-seat rumors about Donovan's future in Chicago as the Bulls are set to miss the playoffs for a fourth-straight season.

Donovan, 60, was one of the top coaches in college basketball before he left for the NBA in 2015. He helped Florida win back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007, posting a 467-186 record in 19 seasons in Gainesville.

Dusty May, Michigan head coach

May was the latest head coach to pull out of the running to become North Carolina's next head coach. May has informed Michigan officials that he won't pursue other college basketball jobs this offseason, ESPN reported Sunday.

May, 49, has quickly become one of the top coaches in the sport over the last five years or so. He led Florida Atlantic to the Final Four in 2023 and has quickly turned Michigan around. The Wolverines are on the precipice of winning a national championship as they prepare to face UConn in the national championship game on Monday night in May's second year at the helm.

Prior to Sunday, May had been among the top names speculated as a potential candidate to replace Hubert Davis.

Nate Oats, Alabama head coach

Oats was another speculated candidate for the North Carolina job. However, he is no longer in the running. Oats has signed a new contract that will make him one of the five-highest-paid coaches in the sport, ESPN reported Sunday.

In his seven seasons at Alabama, Oats has helped the Crimson Tide become one of the more consistent programs in college basketball this decade. Alabama has reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in five of the last six seasons, including a Final Four appearance in 2024.

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona head coach

Lloyd said he turned down a larger offer from North Carolina before signing an extension with Arizona on April 3. Prior to the extension, Lloyd was UNC's top choice for the job, CBS Sports reported.

Lloyd, 51, has quickly helped Arizona become one of the top teams in college basketball again. The former Gonzaga assistant has a 148-36 record in five seasons, making the NCAA Tournament in all five seasons he's been with the Wildcats. Arizona went 36-3 in 2025-26, reaching its first Final Four since

Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations

Stevens quickly removed his name from consideration to be North Carolina's next head coach, CBS Sports reported on March 25. Stevens was widely regarded as one of the top coaches in college basketball after he led Butler to two straight national championship games in 2010 and 2011. However, he's remained out of the college game since he became the Celtics' head coach in 2013. He became the team's president of basketball operations in 2021.