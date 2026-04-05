Michigan-UConn Betting Report: 'Public is Gonna Ride This Michigan Team'

It’s been said that the public betting masses remember what they saw last, and respond accordingly.

In March Madness odds, that last visual was Michigan flattening Arizona in the Final Four on Saturday.

As of Sunday evening, that’s reflected in action on NCAA Tournament Championship Game odds for Monday’s UConn vs. Michigan final.

"We’ve taken quite a lot of Michigan money early, and rightfully so," Caesars Sports head of college basketball trading Rich Zanco said.

With 24 hours or so until tipoff, oddsmakers help break down Monday’s title game and recap the Final Four. Plus, one bettor is looking a million-dollar win square in the face.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Huskies a Big Dog

In a matchup of No. 1 seeds, Michigan led Arizona by 30 points in the second half on Saturday, before letting off the gas in a 91-73 rout. The Wolverines improved to 36-3 straight up (SU) and 19-20 against the spread (ATS).

No. 2 seed UConn (34-5 SU/17-22 ATS) was certainly impressive in its 71-62 win over No. 3 seed Illinois, in Saturday’s first semifinal. But oddsmakers were much more impressed with Michigan.

Caesars Sports opened the Wolverines as 7-point favorites for Monday’s 8:50 p.m. ET tipoff. And though the spread hasn’t moved yet, it’s clear where the masses are heading.

"I think the public is gonna continue to ride this Michigan team," Zanco said. "We’ve taken some moneyline bets on the underdog, which makes sense, because you’re getting close to 3/1.

"But most of the action is on Michigan. We’re gonna end up needing UConn."

That’s not necessarily a bad place to be. The Huskies — who won the title in 2023 and 2024 — are a March Madness bettor’s best friend, currently on runs of 11-0 ATS in the Sweet 16 or later, and 15-0 ATS in the Round of 32 or later.

Futures Forecast

The March Madness championship futures market is in play Monday night, as well. Customers have been betting into those odds for 12 months, ever since Florida beat Houston in the 2025 title game.

So it’s not just action on the game itself that determines a sportsbook’s need. Futures liability could reinforce that need, lessen that need or perhaps create an opposite need.

BetMGM is in a unique spot. UConn is BetMGM’s only futures liability. Therefore, Michigan at least winning Monday’s final — even if the Wolverines don’t cover the spread — is a desired outcome.

However, as noted above, Michigan is expected to be well-bet right up until tipoff. Which could make a UConn upset easier to absorb.

"With the way Michigan played against Arizona, along with BetMGM’s presence in Michigan, I would guess we’ll end up with a lot of Michigan money. So that will help offset the UConn futures liability," BetMGM trading manager Christian Cipollini.

Caesars has no such concerns or needs. For Zanco’s risk room, it’s just a matter of winning — or winning more.

"We do well to the futures market with both teams. We win more to Michigan, but we still do extremely well to UConn, too," Zanco said.

One Million Dollars

If you don’t have a dog in Monday’s fight, then perhaps it’s worth rooting for a DraftKings Sportsbook customer who’s going for a seven-figure win.

Some time ago, well before the NCAA Tournament began, a high-roller dropped a $77,000 beton UConn +1300 to win it all.

If UConn cuts down the nets, then that $77,000 wager will profit just over $1 million (total payout $1.078 million).

BetMGM also has a notable futures ticket out there: $25,000 on UConn +900 to win the title. A Huskies victory nets that customer $225,000 (total payout $250,000).

Final Four Recap

At Caesars Sports, the public betting masses were riding UConn’s hot hand for Saturday’s semifinal vs. Illinois. However, that was offset by several large wagers on Illinois, along with sharp action on the Fighting Illini.

"The pros and the bigger bets were on Illinois. All the four- and five-digit bets were on Illinois. So even though the public was on UConn, we did well to the game," Zanco said.

Caesars also did well to Michigan’s blowout of Arizona.

"A lot of late love came in on Arizona, an hour or two before tipoff — a lot of bigger bets," Zanco said. "So we ended up needing Michigan. It wasn’t a huge decision, but overall, it was a good one.

"It probably would’ve been better to have Arizona going for us in the futures. But we do well to Michigan, too, so no complaints there."

I Like Big Bets and I Cannot Lie

There were a few noteworthy major wagers on the two Final Four matchups. And the largest one nabbed a near-six-figure win:

$98,075 UConn +1.5 (-105) vs. Illinois (DraftKings). The Huskies were short underdogs and won outright, so the bettor banked $93,404.76 in profit (total payout $191,479.76).

$30,000 UConn moneyline +105 (DraftKings. The outright win secured $31,500 in profit (total payout $61,500).

$40,000 Michigan moneyline -112 vs. Arizona (DraftKings). Michigan cruised, and the customer profited $35,714.28 (total payout $75,714.28).

$25,000 Arizona moneyline -108 (DraftKings). That’s a five-figure donation to the house.

$25,000 Illinois -1.5 (DraftKings). And this one didn’t get there either.

Without a doubt, there’ll be some five- and six-figure plays on Monday’s final. But those are high-rollers who can afford the downside of such decisions.

Keep your expectations and your bet size reasonable. Enjoy the game!